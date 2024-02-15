- The Porsche Macan 4, when specced to around $100K, makes a solid alternative to the upcoming Polestar 3.
- Options on Porsche's configurator can get out of hand quickly, with our Macan Turbo surpassing $130K.
- Porsche offers excellent color choices, even without its Paint to Sample program.
How We'd Spec It: 2024 Porsche Macan EV
The Macan is live on Porsche's configurator, and options can quickly drive up the price
Porsche has updated its fantastic online configurator to include the new Macan EV, allowing customers to customize their new electric crossover to their heart's content. We did just that, optioning out two different Porsche Macan specs to get an idea of how much a “nice” example of each would cost. In short, it ain’t cheap. Even keeping the base Macan 4 model under $100,000 required leaving out a handful of options buyers might expect at this price point, like a head-up display. Unsurprisingly, checking almost every box that mattered in our ideal Macan Turbo led to an equally eye-watering figure.
First, the Macan 4. Here, we tried to keep our sub-six-figure Macan spec on par with the estimated price for another nicely equipped but expensive EV: the Polestar 3. Porsche offers a robust selection of exterior colors for the new EV, which is a good thing seeing as its Paint to Sample option isn’t available at the moment. Instead, there are three tiers for paint, with the most expensive shades, like Copper Ruby Metallic, running $2,490. The automaker also offers a choice of nine different wheels, including these chunky 22-inch Exclusive Design alloys ($4,750).
The rest of our $100,000 budget went to upgrading equipment. We opted for a leather interior ($3,280, which includes leather on the full dashboard and door pockets), a heated wheel and rear seats ($330 and $570, respectively), 14-way adjustable comfort seats ($1,340) with ventilation ($650), a Bose audio system ($990) and two visual upgrades — Bordeaux Red seatbelts ($660) and brushed aluminum interior trim ($550). We also chose a handful of practical upgrades like rear-axle steering ($2,040), a rear wiper ($370), and a package that adds a 360-degree parking camera and an automated parking system ($1,090). All told, our Macan 4 ran a cool $99,560, including $19,110 in options alone.
Checking every box that makes you go “oh that’s neat” on Porsche’s configurator led to this Macan Turbo. Optioned with Oak Green Metallic Neo paint ($2,490) and 22-inch RS Spyder Design Wheels ($3,890) painted in golden Neodyme ($1,290), it isn’t cheap. Options alone ran nearly the MSRP of a Honda Civic Si, at $29,560, but the result is a fast and luxurious crossover that looks like nothing else.
To match the exterior color theme, we added aluminum roof rails ($410) and silver window trim ($240) paired with the Neodyme model designation ($270) on the sides. We also spent significant money on tech, again opting for rear steer and Porsche’s InnoDrive ($960), which adds adaptive cruise control and active lane keeping assistance. Other tech features include a heated windshield ($450) and thermally and noise-insulated glass ($920) to keep the interior as hushed as the drivetrain.
Inside, we opted again for leather surfaces, this time in Truffle Brown ($2,870) paired with the included Neodyme accents and Porsche-embossed headrests front and rear ($600). Those went well with pricey contrast stitching in Night Green ($3,510). Porsche’s Burmester sound systems are a must at this price point, even considering the hefty $4,700 asking price. We also kept with the Macan Turbo’s sportier nature, selecting the $2,090 Sport Chrono package, which adds a Sport Plus drive mode, a Sport Mode for the traction control system, and the easily recognizable Porsche Design dash-mounted clock. And for good measure, we checked boxes for the Premium package (ventilated front seats, heated rear seats and four-zone climate control), upgraded headlights ($520), a cargo net ($180) and a rear power outlet ($160). All told, this Turbo clocks in at $136,510. Both Macan configurations are pricey, but at under $100K, at least the Macan 4 looks set to be a real match for the Polestar 3 when that arrives later this year.
Edmunds says
Porsche’s configurator is still one of the best, and the breadth of options offered on both Macan trims is truly impressive. We’ll have to wait and see just how the Macan stacks up to competitors on the road.