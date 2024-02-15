How We'd Spec It: 2024 Porsche Macan EV

Porsche has updated its fantastic online configurator to include the new Macan EV, allowing customers to customize their new electric crossover to their heart's content. We did just that, optioning out two different Porsche Macan specs to get an idea of how much a “nice” example of each would cost. In short, it ain’t cheap. Even keeping the base Macan 4 model under $100,000 required leaving out a handful of options buyers might expect at this price point, like a head-up display. Unsurprisingly, checking almost every box that mattered in our ideal Macan Turbo led to an equally eye-watering figure.

First, the Macan 4. Here, we tried to keep our sub-six-figure Macan spec on par with the estimated price for another nicely equipped but expensive EV: the Polestar 3. Porsche offers a robust selection of exterior colors for the new EV, which is a good thing seeing as its Paint to Sample option isn’t available at the moment. Instead, there are three tiers for paint, with the most expensive shades, like Copper Ruby Metallic, running $2,490. The automaker also offers a choice of nine different wheels, including these chunky 22-inch Exclusive Design alloys ($4,750).

The rest of our $100,000 budget went to upgrading equipment. We opted for a leather interior ($3,280, which includes leather on the full dashboard and door pockets), a heated wheel and rear seats ($330 and $570, respectively), 14-way adjustable comfort seats ($1,340) with ventilation ($650), a Bose audio system ($990) and two visual upgrades — Bordeaux Red seatbelts ($660) and brushed aluminum interior trim ($550). We also chose a handful of practical upgrades like rear-axle steering ($2,040), a rear wiper ($370), and a package that adds a 360-degree parking camera and an automated parking system ($1,090). All told, our Macan 4 ran a cool $99,560, including $19,110 in options alone.