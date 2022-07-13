2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Is a New EV That Definitely Stands Out From the Pack

Hyundai made a splash this year with the retro-inspired Ioniq 5, the automaker's first vehicle designed to be an electric vehicle from its inception. We're huge fans of the Ioniq 5 — it currently sits at the top of our rankings of the best luxury electric SUVs. Even though the Ioniq 5 is pretty new, its overall excellence made us wonder what's next for the burgeoning Ioniq sub-brand.

Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer. Hyundai just unveiled its next electric vehicle, aptly named the Hyundai Ioniq 6, and it's due early next year. The Ioniq 6 is an ultrasleek sedan built on the same Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that underpins the Ioniq 5. It also uses some of the same design elements that give the Ioniq 5 its unique looks — namely the pixelated headlight and taillight clusters — before really going off in its own direction.

There's really no getting around the fact that the Ioniq 6 looks strange. Its exterior is an amalgamation of styling cues from other cars. The front end looks like a Polestar 2 with a slim grille and first-generation Ford Focus headlights. The profile and pinched rear are nearly identical to those of the Mercedes CLA and CLS, with a Prius-like mid-window spoiler thrown in for good measure.

It's not terribly cohesive, but we suppose some sacrifices had to be made to achieve the Ioniq 6's ultra-low 0.20 drag coefficient. For reference, that would make the Ioniq 6 only slightly bulkier than the world's most aerodynamic production car, the Mercedes-Benz EQS.

What's under the Ioniq 6's hood?

The Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 share a platform, so it's no surprise that the two also draw from the same set of powertrains. Like its smaller SUV stablemate, the Ioniq 6 comes standard with a short-range battery pack and rear-wheel drive — though it does have a smaller capacity of 53 kWh compared to the Ioniq 5's 58-kWh pack. Hyundai hasn't released power output specs, but we surmise that they'll hew closely to the Ioniq 5's 168 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque.

This new EV should feel more alive when you opt for the 77.4-kWh pack. Not only does it have more range than the base model, but we expect — based on the Ioniq 5 lineup — that it will replace the rear motor with a 225-horsepower unit as well. Selecting all-wheel drive adds another motor up front, with a combined 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque from both sources. Hyundai says this top-spec model can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 5.1 seconds, but we think it will be even quicker than that, based on our 4.7-second run in an AWD Ioniq 5.

We're not sure what the Ioniq 6's range is just yet — though Hyundai has said the long-range battery/RWD combo can travel roughly 380 miles on the more generous European WLTP standard — but the vehicle's more aerodynamic shape should translate to improved range compared to the Ioniq 5. For reference, the Ioniq's 5 EPA-estimated range is 220 miles with the standard pack, 303 miles with rear-wheel drive and the long-range battery, and 256 miles with the AWD powertrain.

As with its crossover counterpart, the Ioniq 6's 800-volt architecture allows it to use the speediest DC fast-charging equipment on the market. When plugged into one of the growing number of 350-kW ultrafast chargers, the Ioniq 6 can recharge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes — just enough time to grab coffee from Starbucks at rush hour. A vehicle-to-load function (or V2L) means that you can power external devices while camping or working away from home.

How's the Ioniq 6's interior?