BMW's New i7 is a 7 Series With an Electric Heart

For decades, the BMW 7 Series has served as the pinnacle of the automaker's sedan lineup. The current iteration of this ultra-luxe flagship offers a diverse range of powertrains. The most fuel-efficient is the 745e xDrive, which pairs a turbocharged inline-six with a plug-in hybrid component. However, to date, there have been no fully electric versions to compete with the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Porsche Taycan or Tesla Model S.

That will change soon, as evidenced by a new vehicle called the i7 that BMW is teasing on its website. Here's everything we know about the upcoming electric equivalent of the 7 Series.

Shadowy photos and the iX hint at i7's design

Love it or hate it; the massive "dual kidney" front grille is hard to mistake for anything but a BMW. The teaser images and video the automaker have shown all highlight (literally) the pair of large grilles — which are likely decorative, as EVs have no need for such massive air intakes (maw). Flanking the maw are some absolutely swanky-looking headlights. BMW says the available Crystal Headlights are made out of actual crystal. They're thinner than the lights found on the current 7 Series and appear to resemble the ones we've seen on the iX SUV.