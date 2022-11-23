What we learned

As expected, the boxy shape of the R1S comes in handy for passenger space and cargo capacity. The R1S also has a higher maximum towing capacity, at 7,700 pounds compared to 5,000 pounds for the Tesla, and you can install racks or boxes on the roof thanks to rail points that the Model X doesn't have. The biggest downside? Due to production constraints, it's unclear when you'll receive your R1S if you do place an order.

The Model X is at its best when on the road. Yes, it has incredible speed and the yoke steering wheel is certainly a unique selling point. But it's also more responsive to your commands, and it's softer-riding when the pavement gets rough. The all-around driving experience impressed us quite a bit.

Is it enough to make up for the nearly $60,000 premium you'll pay for a Model X Plaid over the R1S Launch Edition? Or is it better to pony up for a Plaid rather than wait in a long line for your Rivian? Watch our full in-depth video above to find out.