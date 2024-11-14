Report: The Trump Administration Plans on Killing the EV Tax Credit

A report from Reuters says that President-Elect Donald Trump's administration plans on killing the federal EV tax incentive. The $7,500 or $3,750 credit — which you can read all about here — was a major part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act. The policy put forth by the Biden administration was in direct opposition to Trump's campaign promises to boost American oil production and reduce subsidies for other power sources like wind and solar.

Reuters also reports that representatives from Tesla, the country's largest EV maker, are in support of repealing the subsidy. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk believes that, while the subsidy may hurt Tesla sales in the near term, the effects on competitors (like Ford and General Motors) would be far more significant. Thanks to Tesla's established dominance in the EV space, it's easy to see why the company would take a bullish stance on the end of the EV incentive. Getting rid of the incentive makes it more difficult for competitors already experiencing difficulty moving their EVs to improve their position and increases the barrier to entering the segment for prospective new automakers.