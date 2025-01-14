Biden Administration Finalizes Rules Effectively Banning Chinese Cars in the U.S.

As President Biden’s administration readies itself to leave the White House this month, it has finalized rules that effectively ban Chinese vehicles from the U.S. market. "It's really important because we don't want two million Chinese cars on the road and then realize ... we have a threat," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters. Commerce Secretary Raimondo cited national security concerns around Chinese software.

The ban centers around Chinese software and hardware used by automakers operating in the U.S. already. In September, Raimondo proposed the ban on software starting in the 2027 model year, with the ban on Chinese-made hardware beginning in 2029. On top of the ban on goods, the new federal rules will bar Chinese car companies from testing self-driving cars on the road here in the U.S.

However, there is a loophole: The ban will not cover Chinese software made before these new rules take effect as long as it is not being maintained by a Chinese firm. (This echoes what's happened with the looming ban on TikTok, which is set to go into effect on January 19 if the company is not sold to an American entity.) Automakers have pushed back against the ban, and it's worth noting that it excludes vehicles over 10,000 pounds, allowing Chinese companies to continue to produce electric buses for U.S. markets like California.