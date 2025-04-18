Subaru Outback Wilderness vs. Toyota Land Cruiser: Off-Road Specs Compared

Subaru is trying hard to convince potential buyers that its new Outback and Outback Wilderness are SUVs. Not cars, SUVs. If so, the latest Subaru should be able to compete — on paper, at least — with an iconic SUV known for doing the things Subaru claims its new Outback Wilderness can do. You know, things like crawling up loose, rocky trails, traversing sand washes and edging along sandstone cliffs. Toyota’s Land Cruiser, which is significantly more expensive, does all those things. Here’s a closer look at the specs and the merits of each.

Full details haven’t been released yet on the new Outback, so some of these specs are based on what was said at the new Outback’s reveal at the New York Auto Show (Edmunds' estimates will be noted in the chart below). But there’s enough hard data to draw some conclusions.