2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: 255 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test

Here's how the new electric Charger performs in our real-world range test

  • The Charger Daytona is Dodge's newest fully electric coupe.
  • R/T and Scat Pack variants have EPA range estimates between 308 and 241 miles.
  • Here's how far the Scat Pack with the Track package goes on our real-world test.

We'll admit, expectations for this one were low. The Dodge Charger Daytona has a maximum EPA-estimated driving range of 308 miles, but that's if you get the R/T with 20-inch all-season tires. Stepping up to the Scat Pack — which is what we have here — drops that number to a paltry 241 miles, and opting for the Track package further reduces the range figure to just 216 miles. Yikes.

However, we're happy to report that the Charger Daytona exceeded the EPA's estimates, and not by a small amount. On the Edmunds EV Range Test, the Charger Daytona Scat Pack traveled 255 miles, beating the EPA's 216-mile estimate by 18%.

On the efficiency front, the Charger Daytona also did better than expected. The EPA estimates you'll see average energy consumption of 48 kWh per 100 miles, but we observed 41 kWh per 100 miles based on how much energy was required to recharge the 100.5-kWh battery pack (93.9 kWh usable) after the range-test loop. Not that this is a fantastic showing, of course — the Charger Daytona is actually less efficient than the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Every vehicle driven on the Edmunds EV Range Test follows the same set of parameters. We aim for an average speed of 40 mph, with 60% city driving and 40% on the highway. We believe this mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just setting the cruise control at 70 mph and hitting the highway.

We start our range test at Edmunds' headquarters in Santa Monica, California, with a 100% state of charge and stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits. We return with around 5-10 miles of indicated range remaining, which is standard practice, simply for safety purposes.

Brian Wong has worked in the automotive industry since 2010, writing over 1,000 car-related articles and testing and reviewing hundreds of vehicles over the course of career. Brian is a senior reviews editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to Cars.com, Motor Authority and Green Car Reports. Brian has also been featured on MotorWeek as an expert for several car comparisons. He loves convertibles (the smaller the better) and hates paying for parking, so Los Angeles is both the right and wrong city for him.

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

