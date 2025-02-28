2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: 255 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test

On the efficiency front, the Charger Daytona also did better than expected. The EPA estimates you'll see average energy consumption of 48 kWh per 100 miles, but we observed 41 kWh per 100 miles based on how much energy was required to recharge the 100.5-kWh battery pack (93.9 kWh usable) after the range-test loop. Not that this is a fantastic showing, of course — the Charger Daytona is actually less efficient than the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Every vehicle driven on the Edmunds EV Range Test follows the same set of parameters. We aim for an average speed of 40 mph, with 60% city driving and 40% on the highway. We believe this mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just setting the cruise control at 70 mph and hitting the highway.

We start our range test at Edmunds' headquarters in Santa Monica, California, with a 100% state of charge and stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits. We return with around 5-10 miles of indicated range remaining, which is standard practice, simply for safety purposes.