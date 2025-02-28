- The Charger Daytona is Dodge's newest fully electric coupe.
- R/T and Scat Pack variants have EPA range estimates between 308 and 241 miles.
- Here's how far the Scat Pack with the Track package goes on our real-world test.
2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack: 255 Miles on the Edmunds EV Range Test
Here's how the new electric Charger performs in our real-world range test
We'll admit, expectations for this one were low. The Dodge Charger Daytona has a maximum EPA-estimated driving range of 308 miles, but that's if you get the R/T with 20-inch all-season tires. Stepping up to the Scat Pack — which is what we have here — drops that number to a paltry 241 miles, and opting for the Track package further reduces the range figure to just 216 miles. Yikes.
However, we're happy to report that the Charger Daytona exceeded the EPA's estimates, and not by a small amount. On the Edmunds EV Range Test, the Charger Daytona Scat Pack traveled 255 miles, beating the EPA's 216-mile estimate by 18%.
On the efficiency front, the Charger Daytona also did better than expected. The EPA estimates you'll see average energy consumption of 48 kWh per 100 miles, but we observed 41 kWh per 100 miles based on how much energy was required to recharge the 100.5-kWh battery pack (93.9 kWh usable) after the range-test loop. Not that this is a fantastic showing, of course — the Charger Daytona is actually less efficient than the Rolls-Royce Spectre.
Every vehicle driven on the Edmunds EV Range Test follows the same set of parameters. We aim for an average speed of 40 mph, with 60% city driving and 40% on the highway. We believe this mix better represents the real-world conditions of EV drivers, rather than just setting the cruise control at 70 mph and hitting the highway.
We start our range test at Edmunds' headquarters in Santa Monica, California, with a 100% state of charge and stay within 5 mph of all posted speed limits. We return with around 5-10 miles of indicated range remaining, which is standard practice, simply for safety purposes.