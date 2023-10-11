- Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid, the Revuelto, is capable of a top speed of 218 mph.
- The Revuelto employs a lighter, improved V12 paired with three electric motors.
- Base price is $608,358.
Track Tested: Lamborghini RevueIto PHEV Is a Worthy Heir to the Aventador
The Raging Bull's first plug-in hybrid is a 1,001-hp thrill ride
Whether it’s the howling V10 inside the Huracán or the screaming mid-mounted V12 powering the Aventador, the sound of a Lamborghini is unmistakable. So much so that when Van Halen recorded the song “Panama” and needed a particular set of pipes to set up a wail during the bridge, Eddie Van Halen tapped the resonant notes of his own Miura supercar.
Even in the age of electrification, you’re going to have to pry Lamborghini’s iconic V12 out of its very-much-alive hands. The Raging Bull is seeing raging profits, breaking its own sales records, and showing no signs of slowing down. It makes sense for Lamborghini to create a hybrid that doesn’t give lip service to the V12 but celebrates it and augments it with a 3.8-kilowatt-hour battery and three electric motors (or e-machines, as Chief Technical Officer Rouven Mohr calls them) for a total of 1,001 horsepower.
I had a chance to put the new 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto supercar that houses this awesome powertrain through its paces at the Autodromo Vallelunga circuit outside of Rome. While it’s always delightful to get behind the wheel of an Italian supercar, the Revuelto proved to be a worthy successor to the Aventador. Which, incidentally, was the answer to “What’s your favorite car?” until I drove Lamborghini’s new plug-in hybrid.
Lamborghini lines
Entry to the Revuelto is dramatic, including the vertically opening scissor doors of Lamborghini’s V12 models. I almost expected special-effects fog to roll out when the driver’s side door popped open. Chief designer Mitja Borkert pulled from the past to create this model, using elements from the Diablo and Murciélago. In the rear, the engine is fully exposed, which contributes to the look and natural cooling at the same time.
The design team added an inch of headroom and 3 inches of legroom compared to the Aventador’s dimensions, and the scissor doors create a wide opening. It’s noticeably easier to get in and out of the Revuelto, a welcome update. There is a fairly sizable front trunk that holds two carry-on bags for a (literally) quick escape for you and one other person.
Borkert says he wanted the Revuelto to start with the distinct single line that defines the Lamborghini brand. From there, Y shapes are sprinkled throughout as well as the typical hexagonal contours. Four hundred water-based finishes are available for the Revuelto, so if you fancy a soft, sparkly mauve (Viola 30th) or a garishly bright green (Verde Alceo), those are possibilities. For me, the Giallo shone bright in a lovely shade of yellow.
Digital interfaces are much improved over the Aventador, with screens for the driver, infotainment and even a passenger display. All of these fade into the background, however, when you're driving it on a track. The only part I noticed was the large gear numbers flashing on the driver information display as I flipped the paddle shifters.
Smoother speed than the Aventador
It's no surprise, considering the source, that the Revuelto is now the fastest plug-in hybrid on the market. It's a hybrid, Lamborghini style. Improvements over its predecessor are numerous, including 30% more downforce on the front axle and 70% overall compared to the Aventador Ultimae.
The Autodromo Vallelunga track is often used by various F1 teams, and I could imagine myself as a member of the all-female Iron Dames Lamborghini team, albeit without the training and finesse. Each time around encompassed 2.5 miles with more than enough twists and sharp turns to keep it interesting. I easily took the turns at 75 miles per hour and on the straightaway the speedometer kissed 150, far from the Revuelto’s top speed of over 350 kilometers per hour, or about 217.5 mph.
Even when I slid into a corner too hot, the hybrid’s electronic brains helped me out, balancing the torque from wheel to wheel so it felt completely planted. The bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport run-flat tires are suitably wide and grippy, grounding the Revuelto even more.
The supercar felt nimble as I pushed through each corner, partially due to the intensive work on the torque balance as well as the lightweight components — like a new carbon-fiber chassis — that counteract the heavier hybrid powertrain.
If the Aventador felt raw and animal, the Revuelto feels more refined. It hasn't lost its spectacular power profile, and the symphony of three electric motors plus the V12 is the difference between Lamborghini past and Lamborghini now.
Starting at $608,358, the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto is sold-out for the next two years. But if you happen to see one, close your eyes and listen to the music.
Edmunds says
The Revuelto lives up to the buzz, providing a superlative ride that looks to Lamborghini's future without giving up its identity.