Track Tested: Lamborghini RevueIto PHEV Is a Worthy Heir to the Aventador

Borkert says he wanted the Revuelto to start with the distinct single line that defines the Lamborghini brand. From there, Y shapes are sprinkled throughout as well as the typical hexagonal contours. Four hundred water-based finishes are available for the Revuelto, so if you fancy a soft, sparkly mauve (Viola 30th) or a garishly bright green (Verde Alceo), those are possibilities. For me, the Giallo shone bright in a lovely shade of yellow.

Digital interfaces are much improved over the Aventador, with screens for the driver, infotainment and even a passenger display. All of these fade into the background, however, when you're driving it on a track. The only part I noticed was the large gear numbers flashing on the driver information display as I flipped the paddle shifters.

Smoother speed than the Aventador

It's no surprise, considering the source, that the Revuelto is now the fastest plug-in hybrid on the market. It's a hybrid, Lamborghini style. Improvements over its predecessor are numerous, including 30% more downforce on the front axle and 70% overall compared to the Aventador Ultimae.

The Autodromo Vallelunga track is often used by various F1 teams, and I could imagine myself as a member of the all-female Iron Dames Lamborghini team, albeit without the training and finesse. Each time around encompassed 2.5 miles with more than enough twists and sharp turns to keep it interesting. I easily took the turns at 75 miles per hour and on the straightaway the speedometer kissed 150, far from the Revuelto’s top speed of over 350 kilometers per hour, or about 217.5 mph.