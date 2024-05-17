Both rigs feature the same off-road camera system that debuted on the Toyota Tundra, which provides several different exterior views, all of them useful. There's even a setting where you appear to look "through" the hood of the SUV and down on the front tires, so you can see exactly where you're steering. The system worked tremendously, though its only shortcoming was that we couldn't determine how tall obstacles were, and with the GX's low nose, it necessitated the use of a spotter. Never go off-roading alone.

High-speed testing

Each SUV comes with a sand setting accessed via the Multi-Terrain Select controller, though it's worth noting that the Land Cruiser offers five different settings while the GX only has three. With this turned on, the traction control is deactivated so you can let the rear hang out to help you get through and around corners.

Though their power outputs were closely matched, from behind the wheel it was no contest. The GX's V6 proved eager to rev and its 10-speed transmission kept the engine firmly planted in the powerband. Getting the rear end of the GX to rotate going into a corner was easy; we could grab plenty of power with quick throttle inputs and the big all-terrain tires bit down into the sand. Even with large ruts forming on the course through the day, the GX didn't care — it just plowed right through everything.