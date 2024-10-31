This 2-Door Toyota 4Runner TRD Surf Concept Is an Awesome Throwback

In the '80s, the first-generation Toyota 4Runner was a two-door pickup with a removable fiberglass roof that covered the rear seats and cargo area. And in an effort to pay homage to that beach-going SUV, Toyota is bringing this new 4Runner TRD Surf Concept to the SEMA show in Las Vegas next week. Based on a 2025 4Runner, it's got two doors, a removable roof and throwback graphics. We'd love to get it dirty.

To create this concept, Toyota's team started with a 2025 4Runner Limited. The roof was 3D printed and fabricated in-house, and Toyota says it's so light that one person can remove it on their own. There's even a roll cage behind the rear seats should things go upside down. The concept has waterproof flooring and a front seat that flips forward giving access to the second row. There's even a surfboard secured to the Yakima roof rack. And, of course, boards can be stored in the truck bed when the roof is off.