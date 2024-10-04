2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid vs. Toyota Highlander Hybrid: Which One’s Better?

In the Toyota corner, we have the Highlander Hybrid Platinum. This model first arrived in 2020 and has received a few tweaks to stay fresh since then. It’s definitely not the newest model in Toyota’s portfolio, but this three-row SUV has withstood plenty of competition over the last half-decade. If you’re looking for even more space, Toyota now sells the newer and bigger Grand Highlander. But both the non-grand Highlander Hybrid and the Santa Fe Hybrid we have here are both tweeners — they're not quite as big as traditional three-row SUVs (think Kia Telluride or Honda Pilot) but are certainly roomier than compacts.

Powering the Toyota is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired to an electric motor for a total of 243 hp. Like the Santa Fe it will do roughly 35 mpg combined if you're gentle enough on the go pedal. During our testing we ran the Highlander Hybrid to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, just about matching the Santa Fe Hybrid. The gas-only version of the Highlander is quicker to 60, with an Edmunds time of 7.4 seconds. From a numbers standpoint these two are virtually tied, but we felt that the Toyota was better to drive overall.