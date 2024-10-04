- We just added a 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid Caligraphy to our Edmunds long-term test fleet of vehicles.
- Our first major test for the Santa Fe is to compete against the most well-known three-row hybrid SUV in the game, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid.
- Both of these SUVs are fantastic options for shoppers in need of a fuel-efficient family hauler, but after our testing there is a clear winner between the two.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid vs. Toyota Highlander Hybrid: Which One’s Better?
The battle of the three-row hybrid SUVs
Toyota has been doing the hybrid thing for a very long time, and the Highlander Hybrid is easily one of its most well known. With three rows of seats and great fuel economy, it’s easy to see why this is almost the default choice for many shoppers. But to see if Toyota's long-standing fan favorite still passes muster, we put it up against the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid — a brand-new challenger to the Toyota's throne — to see if Hyundai's fresh approach is enough to knock Toyota off its perch.
Made to be efficient
Hyundai gave the Santa Fe Hybrid a clean-sheet redesign for this year and we think it looks fantastic. Make all the jokes you want about it being a knock-off Land Rover or wannabe off-roader, it’s a very exciting design. We were so intrigued by the new Santa Fe, we added one to our long-term fleet for a year of testing. Through this process, we’ll put the Hyundai through the wringer and let you know what it’s like to live with every day.
As a hybrid, the Santa Fe’s primary job is being efficient. In combined city and highway driving, the Hyundai will do about 35 miles to the gallon. The turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder makes 176 horsepower on its own, but it's helped out by a little electric motor to make a total of 231 hp. The Santa Fe Hybrid also has a six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
The trade-off for the extra fuel efficiency is that the Santa Fe Hybrid is a drop in power (46 hp) compared to the gas-only version of the SUV. That resulted in a 0-60 time of 8.3 seconds in our testing, 1.5 seconds behind the non-hybrid.
In the Toyota corner, we have the Highlander Hybrid Platinum. This model first arrived in 2020 and has received a few tweaks to stay fresh since then. It’s definitely not the newest model in Toyota’s portfolio, but this three-row SUV has withstood plenty of competition over the last half-decade. If you’re looking for even more space, Toyota now sells the newer and bigger Grand Highlander. But both the non-grand Highlander Hybrid and the Santa Fe Hybrid we have here are both tweeners — they're not quite as big as traditional three-row SUVs (think Kia Telluride or Honda Pilot) but are certainly roomier than compacts.
Powering the Toyota is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder paired to an electric motor for a total of 243 hp. Like the Santa Fe it will do roughly 35 mpg combined if you're gentle enough on the go pedal. During our testing we ran the Highlander Hybrid to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, just about matching the Santa Fe Hybrid. The gas-only version of the Highlander is quicker to 60, with an Edmunds time of 7.4 seconds. From a numbers standpoint these two are virtually tied, but we felt that the Toyota was better to drive overall.
The Santa Fe Hybrid favors being in electric mode whenever available. It has smooth power delivery with an excellent transition when the gas engine kicks in. The suspension is fantastic over bumps in the road and provides great ride quality in a variety of settings. Our main criticism is that the Hyundai feels too floaty, lacking some connection to the road. It’s hardly an issue for most people who want to buy one, but for anyone who enjoys driving, the Highlander Hybrid is better.
In all its time making hybrids, Toyota is now quite good at them. The Highlander Hybrid relies on its engine more than the Hyundai, but our observed fuel economy was still about the same. Even with a slightly firmer suspension, the Toyota is better to drive and provides sharper handling and better overall driving dynamics. The cherry on top is that it can tow an additional 1,500 pounds over the Hyundai (3,500 pounds to the Santa Fe Hybrid's 2,000 pounds).
A nicer experience inside
Our long-term test Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is the top-trim Caligraphy and comes with a long list of interior options. The cabin is covered in a lovely off-white color with a neat little H pattern in the seats. The front thrones are heated and cooled, while second-row passengers also get heating. We’re not sure how well the white will hold up over time, so be sure to check all our road test updates to find out.
This feels like one of the nicest interiors that Hyundai has ever produced. Not only is it super comfortable over long drives, but it is full of high-quality materials and neat details. And because the Santa Fe is now shaped like a giant square, it lets in a ton of light. Hyundai also offers more space in the back two rows compared to the Toyota — we're sure that will be appreciated by anyone riding in the back.
The Santa Fe Hybric’s tech suite is the best that Hyundai has ever put in a car. It consists of twin 12.3-inch displays that have wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto built-in. This latest version of infotainment reduces the number of menus that used to bog Hyundais down and overcomplicate them. Everything is much more straightforward and easy to find now. We also love the Caligraphy’s additional features, like the twin charging pads for your phone and even a UV-C light that kills germs in the glovebox.
By contrast, the Highlander Hybrid’s cabin feels more functional than pretty. It also offers the same now-commonplace amenities like heated and ventilated front seats and a heated second row. While there is slightly less passenger space, the Highlander does have an advantage when it comes to cargo space. It can handle a few cubic feet more worth of items, which is the difference between a few extra boxes of things from Costco or an extra carry-on suitcase.
Techwise, the Toyota also has two displays, including a large center touchscreen that also runs wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It’s the same setup that we see in most of the company’s SUVs now and, for the most part, it’s without problems. The phone integration works well, but keeping the native navigation (or music streaming) active will require a monthly subscription over time. We think it’s smarter just to use your phone and not pay the extra money.
When it comes to both interior and technology, we are giving the Hyundai the win. It’s evident as soon as you step inside the SUV that everything feels fresh and upmarket. The Highlander Hybrid covers all the bases you’d expect, but it’s missing out on some of the novel features and design touches that make the Santa Fe Hybrid feel more sophisticated.
Picking a winner
The new Santa Fe Hybrid starts at around $39,000 for the SEL trim. At $51,425 as-tested, our long-term Caligraphy ticks almost every available box, including $1,800 for all-wheel drive and $1,200 for the matte paint. It’s not a small amount of money, but considering all that you’re getting, this is still a reasonably good deal.
Getting into the cheapest Highlander Hybrid will cost you about $42,500. But like the Santa Fe Hybrid, our test car is the most expensive version of the vehicle, the Platinum. With all-wheel drive and $425 optional paint, it checks in at $55,250.
But it’s not just cost; the Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is the better option. In almost every category that we compared the two, the winner in this comparison was obvious. Toyota still makes a very good vehicle in the Highlander Hybrid, but it’s obvious that, at this point, the venerable Toyota is due for an overhaul. It provides most of the same basic functions and nearly identical fuel economy to the Hyundai, however it lacks the polish and wow factor to compete.
Our winner this time around is the Hyundai Sante Fe Hybrid Caligraphy, marking a great start to its time in the Edmunds long-term test fleet. We’ll have much more to say about this car soon, including an eventual comparison with another great three-row hybrid and family rival, the Kia Sorento Hybrid.