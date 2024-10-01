We Got a 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid for Our Long-Term Test Fleet

Why did we get it?

Vehicles sized like the Santa Fe are an interesting prospect. Bigger than your typical compact SUV like the Hyundai Tucson and Honda CR-V, they're still quite a bit smaller than regular midsize SUVs like the Toyota Highlander and Kia Telluride. This "tweener" size has often meant serious compromises, such as third rows that were relegated to occasional use at most and cargo areas that often trailed their compact cousins.

This new Santa Fe seems to buck that trend, though, with a third row that's surprisingly livable for adults, good cargo space behind that third row and plenty more with it folded, all while keeping exterior bulk in check. Add in the fuel savings from a hybrid powertrain and this Santa Fe makes a strong case for three-row driving in a crowded city.

We're also curious if the new Calligraphy trim upholds its luxury-on-a-budget promise. Will the white leather become stained over time? Will all the various luxury doodads maintain their appeal? Will the power-adjustable second-row captain's chairs be comfy enough that we don't miss the extra passenger capacity? We don't know yet, but we have plenty of time to find out.