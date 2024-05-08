GM Finally Ends Chevy Malibu Production

More than 60 years after its debut as a top trim name for the Chevelle, the Chevrolet Malibu will go silent in 2025. That’s not a euphemism for a transition to an all-electric car either; the Malibu is going to the graveyard of discontinued cars, the manufacturer confirmed today.

Chevrolet’s classic Malibu was available for model years 1964–1983 before its first discontinuation. The automaker revived the nameplate in 1997 as a family sedan with two engine options: a 150-horsepower inline-four or a 155-hp V6. The Malibu has racked up millions of sales over the decades, and Chevy even sold some generations as police vehicles.