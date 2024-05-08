- 2025 is the final model year for the Chevrolet Malibu.
- The model first launched in 1964 and was revived in 1997, and there are millions of Malibus on the road today.
- Chevy is making room for EV production.
GM Finally Ends Chevy Malibu Production
GM is making room for more EVs
More than 60 years after its debut as a top trim name for the Chevelle, the Chevrolet Malibu will go silent in 2025. That’s not a euphemism for a transition to an all-electric car either; the Malibu is going to the graveyard of discontinued cars, the manufacturer confirmed today.
Chevrolet’s classic Malibu was available for model years 1964–1983 before its first discontinuation. The automaker revived the nameplate in 1997 as a family sedan with two engine options: a 150-horsepower inline-four or a 155-hp V6. The Malibu has racked up millions of sales over the decades, and Chevy even sold some generations as police vehicles.
The Malibu, named for the quiet, affluent California town of the same name, was Chevrolet’s last sedan in the lineup. Now making room for more EVs, the automaker and parent company General Motors will focus on building cars like the next-gen Chevrolet Bolt EV at its Kansas Fairfax assembly plant. GM announced a $390 million investment in the Kansas facility for the new Bolt, which uses the Ultium platform.
"To facilitate the installation of tooling and other plant modifications, after nine generations and over 10 million global sales, GM will end production of the Chevrolet Malibu in November 2024 and pause production of the Cadillac XT4 after January 2025," GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly told The Detroit News today.
With the demise of the Malibu, Kelly told The Detroit News that layoffs will ensue, at least temporarily.
Chevrolet ended production of the Camaro muscle car last year. Currently, the last car in the gas-powered lineup is the Corvette, which made its comeback in 2020 as a mid-engine sports car and introduced a hybrid variant called the E-Ray this year.
Edmunds says
With interesting new EVs and hybrids on the horizon, the Malibu's time has come. Rest in peace.