Skip to main content

GM Finally Ends Chevy Malibu Production

GM is making room for more EVs

2024 Chevrolet Malibu front
  • written by
    Contributor
    Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.
    edited by
    Manager, News
    Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).
  • 2025 is the final model year for the Chevrolet Malibu.
  • The model first launched in 1964 and was revived in 1997, and there are millions of Malibus on the road today.
  • Chevy is making room for EV production.

More than 60 years after its debut as a top trim name for the Chevelle, the Chevrolet Malibu will go silent in 2025. That’s not a euphemism for a transition to an all-electric car either; the Malibu is going to the graveyard of discontinued cars, the manufacturer confirmed today.

Chevrolet’s classic Malibu was available for model years 1964–1983 before its first discontinuation. The automaker revived the nameplate in 1997 as a family sedan with two engine options: a 150-horsepower inline-four or a 155-hp V6. The Malibu has racked up millions of sales over the decades, and Chevy even sold some generations as police vehicles.

2024 Chevrolet Malibu rear

The Malibu, named for the quiet, affluent California town of the same name, was Chevrolet’s last sedan in the lineup. Now making room for more EVs, the automaker and parent company General Motors will focus on building cars like the next-gen Chevrolet Bolt EV at its Kansas Fairfax assembly plant. GM announced a $390 million investment in the Kansas facility for the new Bolt, which uses the Ultium platform.

"To facilitate the installation of tooling and other plant modifications, after nine generations and over 10 million global sales, GM will end production of the Chevrolet Malibu in November 2024 and pause production of the Cadillac XT4 after January 2025," GM spokesperson Kevin Kelly told The Detroit News today.

2024 Chevrolet Malibu interior

With the demise of the Malibu, Kelly told The Detroit News that layoffs will ensue, at least temporarily.

Chevrolet ended production of the Camaro muscle car last year. Currently, the last car in the gas-powered lineup is the Corvette, which made its comeback in 2020 as a mid-engine sports car and introduced a hybrid variant called the E-Ray this year.

Edmunds says

With interesting new EVs and hybrids on the horizon, the Malibu's time has come. Rest in peace.

Kristin Shawby

Kristin Shaw has worked in the automotive industry as a freelance writer since 2012. Her first review was about a Ferrari F430, which is a great place to start for a lifelong enthusiast. She has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the past decade, and some of her favorites include the C2 and C8 Corvette, Lamborghini Aventador S, BMW X5 and Toyota GR86. Her dream car is a restomod 1957 Chevy Bel Air in turquoise. She's competing in her first Rebelle Rally, an all-female off-roading competition, in the fall of 2022 in a lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz. Her work has also been seen in The Drive, AutoWise, GearJunkie, U.S. News & World Report, Forbes Wheels, Today, The Washington Post and more.

Cameron Rogersedited by

Cameron Rogers has worked in the automotive industry since 2013. He has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles over the course of his career. Today, he leads the news team in developing cutting-edge news articles, opinion pieces and sneak peeks at upcoming vehicles. Favorite cars that he's driven during his tenure at Edmunds include the 991-era Porsche 911 Turbo S, Rolls-Royce Ghost and several generations of Honda Odyssey (really).

Related information

Other models

Recent automotive news

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model