Here's Why the Toyota GR Corolla Could Get an Automatic Transmission

Toyota just rolled out a refreshed version of the GR Yaris at the Tokyo Auto Salon this week. What's the GR Yaris? Think of it as the GR Corolla's Europe-only little brother. It's got the same engine (albeit with less power), the same trick all-wheel-drive system and the same manual transmission. Or at least, it used to. Among the slew of updates to the engine, chassis and interior, there is now the option for an automatic gearbox.

That got us thinking. If the GR Yaris — which shares much of its drivetrain and layout with the GR Corolla Toyota sells here in the U.S. — can get the option for an automatic, why can't the GR Corolla? It wouldn't be perfectly straightforward, but it certainly isn't out of the realm of possibility. The automatic transmission Toyota debuted in the GR Yaris this week features heat-resistant friction material in the clutch packs and eight speeds with closer ratios so you can bang off shifts that much more quickly. It's also paired with a Torsen limited-slip differential for better traction out of corners.