Test 3: Rock crawl

In the 4Runner, with its worse approach and departure angles, we had to be a lot more careful with how we tackled this obstacle. Thankfully, while in low-range four-wheel drive, the hybrid powertrain's output was incredibly smooth and it was easy to dial in the exact amount of oomph needed to get up on the next rock. And the Toyota's various camera views prominently displayed on its 14-inch screen also made life a little easier, as we could also see our spotter when pitched up. We had to take a different route to get on the rocks than in the other two vehicles, which simply climbed straight onto the course. But the 4Runner made it through with minimal scraping.

The Wrangler's forward visibility was superior to that of the other two vehicles, but its camera system was not in the same league. You get a forward-facing camera but it's lower-resolution and doesn't have guidelines to see where the front tires are. We were surprised at the jumpiness of the powertrain, even in low-range four-wheel drive. Other versions of the Wrangler don't feel this way; we chalked it up to a poor power blend between the electric motor and the gas engine. Still, the Jeep's superior clearances and flexibility made this obstacle a breeze.

Similarly, the Ford's ground clearance and approach angle made easy work of the rock crawl and it kept its skid plates off the rocks even more than the Wrangler. Having the biggest tires also helped the Ford here. Its cameras were fantastic, and that's great because seeing over that big hood proved to be a challenge.

Test 4: Trail ride

The 4Runner's powertrain was great at lower speeds, but it did run out of breath when we really wanted to get going. It was much harder to hang the 4Runner's tail out with the throttle and there was a touch of lagginess when we wanted max power all at once. The Trailhunter also comes with a snorkel to move its intake out of the dust, but it causes lots of wastegate and turbo noises right where the passenger sits, which got annoying after a while. It also made the cabin incredibly loud.

As much as we didn't particularly like the 4xe's performance at lower speeds, while running at higher speed on a trail, it was fantastic. The Wrangler had easy power at all times and the engine revved up quickly to meet the demand when greater throttle application was applied. The Wrangler was the worst of these three to drive on the street, but there's no surprises there. You're trading on-road comfort for maximum off-road capability.

Ford's Trail Turn Assist was a great feature here, dragging the inside rear wheel through turns, so it felt like the SUV cornered on a dime. It also had the best-sounding engine here by far and was the most fun to drive at higher speeds. We'd still give this one the edge on looks too.