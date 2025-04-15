- Ford is bringing two Bronco projects to its Bronco Stampede in Moab, Utah, this week.
Ford Bronco Off-Road Specials Prove Moab Isn't Just for Jeeps
It might be called Easter Jeep Safari, but it’s not all Jeeps. Ford, too, has project off-roaders that shouldn’t be ignored if you’re in Moab this week. Two pumped-up Broncos will be shown at Hi Performance Ford on U.S. 191 in Moab, Utah. The display will include a makeshift off-road course where visitors can experience the Bronco’s off-road chops firsthand. As part of its Bronco Stampede, Ford will also host trail rides at the Spanish Trails arena.
The roofless two-door Bronco called the Bronco Off-Roadeo Cliffhanger uses 40-inch BFGoodrich Baja T/A Evo 3.0S tires on 18-inch beadlock-capable Method wheels. The suspension benefits from Fox Live Valve shocks and the massive rubber is partially covered by “custom” fender flares that look suspiciously similar to those used on the Bronco Raptor. Tubular doors from Ford Performance emblazed with knock-off petroglyphs on the inside complete the look.
The second, and far tamer project, is called the Bronco Off-Roadeo Arches. It started life as a Bronco Badlands four-door with a power-operated soft top before being transformed by the design team’s aesthetic mods.
Despite their word-salad names, the two projects look stunning in their dark metallic matte finish with orange accents. Both use Rigid auxiliary lights wired into the Bronco’s available switchgear. And both use Ford Performance parts, including Warn winches, Method wheels and high-clearance exhaust systems.
Every Bronco, Bronco Sport and Bronco Raptor comes with an entry into the Bronco Off-Roadeo, a driving experience available in five locations designed to teach responsible off-roading.
This classic off-road event might bear Jeep's namesake, but the Bronco is there to play too.