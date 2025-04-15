Ford Bronco Off-Road Specials Prove Moab Isn't Just for Jeeps

  • Ford is bringing two Bronco projects to its Bronco Stampede in Moab, Utah, this week.
  • Two customized Broncos — one two-door and one four-door — will be on display at Hi Performance Ford in Moab.
  • Bronco Stampede, Ford’s Moab off-road experience, will host activities in two locations.

It might be called Easter Jeep Safari, but it’s not all Jeeps. Ford, too, has project off-roaders that shouldn’t be ignored if you’re in Moab this week. Two pumped-up Broncos will be shown at Hi Performance Ford on U.S. 191 in Moab, Utah. The display will include a makeshift off-road course where visitors can experience the Bronco’s off-road chops firsthand. As part of its Bronco Stampede, Ford will also host trail rides at the Spanish Trails arena.

The roofless two-door Bronco called the Bronco Off-Roadeo Cliffhanger uses 40-inch BFGoodrich Baja T/A Evo 3.0S tires on 18-inch beadlock-capable Method wheels. The suspension benefits from Fox Live Valve shocks and the massive rubber is partially covered by “custom” fender flares that look suspiciously similar to those used on the Bronco Raptor. Tubular doors from Ford Performance emblazed with knock-off petroglyphs on the inside complete the look.

Ford Bronco Cliffhanger concept

The second, and far tamer project, is called the Bronco Off-Roadeo Arches. It started life as a Bronco Badlands four-door with a power-operated soft top before being transformed by the design team’s aesthetic mods.

Despite their word-salad names, the two projects look stunning in their dark metallic matte finish with orange accents. Both use Rigid auxiliary lights wired into the Bronco’s available switchgear. And both use Ford Performance parts, including Warn winches, Method wheels and high-clearance exhaust systems.

Every Bronco, Bronco Sport and Bronco Raptor comes with an entry into the Bronco Off-Roadeo, a driving experience available in five locations designed to teach responsible off-roading.

This classic off-road event might bear Jeep's namesake, but the Bronco is there to play too.

Ford Bronco Arches Edition concept
Josh Jacquotby

Josh Jacquot is a seasoned automotive journalist with a career spanning more than two decades. His passion for cars has been the driving force behind his career, fueling his love for storytelling and technical work. Josh has held staff positions at Edmunds and Car and Driver, where he performed instrumented testing and wrote everything from technical breakdowns to long-form adventure stories. This hands-on enthusiast's early fascination with cars evolved into a professional journey that blends his technical knowledge and deep appreciation for engaging driver's cars.

Steven Ewingedited by

Steven Ewing has worked in the automotive industry since 2003. In that time, he's written thousands of articles and tested just as many vehicles. Steven is Edmunds' director of editorial content and has previously been on staff at Winding Road magazine, Autoblog, Motor1.com, CNET, and was the U.S. correspondent for Top Gear magazine. Steven has also contributed to Automobile magazine, Car and Driver, The Drive, Jalopnik, Porsche Panorama, and dozens of other publications. In his spare time, Steven loves to play the drums, cook, and drive his 2000 BMW M Roadster.

