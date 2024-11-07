2025 Ford Bronco Revives Base Model; Gets Techier and More Livable

It's been nearly five years since Ford reintroduced the iconic Bronco and challenged Jeep's longstanding dominance with the Wrangler and its removable roof and doors. Bronco owners nationwide are reveling in its retro design and open-air experience, and the off-roader has been a bona-fide success for the Blue Oval. Since its debut, we've seen plenty of special-edition Broncos and even a rock-crawling, desert-running Raptor. To help continue its success, Ford is rolling out several updates to enhance the 2025 Bronco's appeal.

The base model is back

First, the Bronco's base model is back after not being available for the 2024 model year due to production constraints. Reintroducing this model into the lineup should return the Bronco's entry price to sub-$40,000 territory. Previously — and this should remain the same for 2025 — the base model Bronco was available with either the turbocharged four-cylinder or the turbo V6 engine. A seven-speed manual was available along with the 10-speed automatic if you opted for the four-cylinder, but the larger engine has always been auto-only. With the reintroduction of the base trim, the slightly more luxurious Black Diamond trim is now turned into a luxe package for the Big Bend model.