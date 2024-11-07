- For the 2025 model year, Ford introduced several updates to the Bronco, including a new Black Appearance package and factory paint protection.
- The base model returns after a yearlong hiatus, and every Bronco now comes standard with a digital gauge cluster along with the 12-inch touchscreen.
- A few other small tweaks include more cabin lighting and air vents for the second row on four-door models. The Sasquatch package swaps out the mud-terrain tires for quieter rugged terrain rubber.
2025 Ford Bronco Revives Base Model; Gets Techier and More Livable
2025 brings improvements, well, everywhere
It's been nearly five years since Ford reintroduced the iconic Bronco and challenged Jeep's longstanding dominance with the Wrangler and its removable roof and doors. Bronco owners nationwide are reveling in its retro design and open-air experience, and the off-roader has been a bona-fide success for the Blue Oval. Since its debut, we've seen plenty of special-edition Broncos and even a rock-crawling, desert-running Raptor. To help continue its success, Ford is rolling out several updates to enhance the 2025 Bronco's appeal.
The base model is back
First, the Bronco's base model is back after not being available for the 2024 model year due to production constraints. Reintroducing this model into the lineup should return the Bronco's entry price to sub-$40,000 territory. Previously — and this should remain the same for 2025 — the base model Bronco was available with either the turbocharged four-cylinder or the turbo V6 engine. A seven-speed manual was available along with the 10-speed automatic if you opted for the four-cylinder, but the larger engine has always been auto-only. With the reintroduction of the base trim, the slightly more luxurious Black Diamond trim is now turned into a luxe package for the Big Bend model.
Another big-ticket change is that buyers get fully digital gauges on every Bronco model, not just the $90,000-plus Raptor. The 12-inch display behind the steering wheel is complemented by an infotainment screen of the same size that runs Ford's latest Sync 4 operating system. The available Bang & Olufsen sound system adds two speakers and a new subwoofer. There are now also air vents for rear passengers in four-door models, additional interior lighting, and more sound insulation to drown out road, wind and tire noise. Speaking of tires, the Sasquatch now comes with 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler R/T tires rather than the mud terrains. Rugged terrain tires provide a middle ground between an all-terrain and a more aggressive mud-terrain tire and should be a bit quieter on the road without sacrificing much in the way of capability.
Blacked-out Broncos
Ford recently showed us the new Free Wheeling package and the Stroppe Special Edition, which will be available, as well as a new blacked-out appearance package. The Black Appearance pack includes a black graphics package and black molded-in-color mirror caps, fender flares and grille with white "Bronco" lettering. Hardtop models get a Shadow Black-painted roof, and Broncos with the Sasquatch package have black wheels with a black beadlock ring. Standard models have a silver beadlock ring, so if you want totally blacked-out wheels, get this package.
Matte paint protection from the factory
If you plan to take your Bronco off the pavement, you should think about the newly available factory-installed matte clear film to help protect against inevitable pinstriping on tight trails. However, Ford isn't offering it on the Bronco Raptor, which doesn't make sense since that truck is wider than most two-tracks. Don't take your Bronco off-road? The paint protection will still provide a nice matte look while protecting the paint from the occasional dings, chips and scratches.