What do you get for nearly 50 grand? For starters, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that makes 312 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque — an additional 11 hp but 36 fewer lb-ft than before. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, as is the brand's All4 all-wheel-drive system, and so-specced, Mini estimates the JCW Countryman can accelerate to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. For what it's worth, the outgoing John Cooper Works Countryman could hit 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. That's the penalty of this new car's added heft and loss of torque.

Mini loves to tout its cars' "go-kart" handling, yet this is notably absent in the new JCW Countryman. In its standard drive setting, the Countryman's steering is light and uncharacteristically vague. Yes, it weights up appreciably if you switch to the Mini's Sport setting, but even then, we miss the rambunctiously darty characteristics that made the older JCW Countryman so hilarious. This one just feels … dull.

The Countryman isn't all that quick to turn in and the dearth of road-level feedback is a big-time bummer. But at least the revised chassis doesn't result in the crashy ride quality that plagued the last-generation John Cooper Works model. U.S.-spec cars come with a choice of either 19- or 20-inch wheels, and while the JCW's ride is still firmer than what you'll find in other subcompact SUVs, even on the larger 20s, it's not all that bad. For reference, the Mini's corporate cousin — BMW's X2 M35i — is much worse. (More on that car in a couple of weeks.)