2025 Mini Cooper and Convertible JCW First Look: 0-60 in Under 6 Seconds

Mini reserves the John Cooper Works (JCW) name for some of its highest-performance products. The latest models to get this racing-inspired moniker are the JCW Cooper 2 Door and Convertible. They benefit from more torque and new tech over earlier iterations.

The new JCW models pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 228 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. That's the same power output but 45 lb-ft more twist than the previous-generation model. All 2025 JCWs come with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

This powertrain hustles the latest JCW coupe to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, up to a top speed of 155 miles per hour. The JCW Convertible is a fraction slower, taking 6.2 seconds to reach 60 mph and having a maximum velocity of 152 mph.