- The John Cooper Works Cooper and Convertible pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 228 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque.
- The hardtop model hits 60 miles per hour in 5.9 seconds, and the droptop does it in 6.2 seconds.
- Deliveries of both versions begin in January 2025.
2025 Mini Cooper and Convertible JCW First Look: 0-60 in Under 6 Seconds
Mini's hottest hatch returns with 228 hp in two-door hatchback and convertible bodies
Mini reserves the John Cooper Works (JCW) name for some of its highest-performance products. The latest models to get this racing-inspired moniker are the JCW Cooper 2 Door and Convertible. They benefit from more torque and new tech over earlier iterations.
The new JCW models pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 228 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. That's the same power output but 45 lb-ft more twist than the previous-generation model. All 2025 JCWs come with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
This powertrain hustles the latest JCW coupe to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, up to a top speed of 155 miles per hour. The JCW Convertible is a fraction slower, taking 6.2 seconds to reach 60 mph and having a maximum velocity of 152 mph.
These JCW models are distinguishable by their more aggressive appearance to display their additional performance capability. The Cooper and Convertible feature a glossy black front fascia with a variety of slits and openings. To personalize the vehicle, buyers can select from 11 exterior colors, optional red or black hood stripes, and a contrasting roof. The hardtop gets a chunky roof spoiler, and both variants have a rear diffuser with a single center-mounted exhaust outlet. Chili Red brake calipers with JCW logos add a dash of color to the models' profile.
Inside, the JCW models follow the retro-futuristic aesthetic of modern Minis, with a 9.4-inch-diameter circular digital screen dominating the center of the dashboard. Front occupants sit in sport seats featuring a mix of black synthetic leather, multi-colored knitted fabric and red accent stitching. The fabric covering the dashboard has a black-and-red checkered flag theme.
The JCW Cooper and Convertible will begin U.S. deliveries in January 2025. The hardtop will start at $39,195 (after the $995 destination fee). The drop-top's price begins at $44,695.
Edmunds says
The John Cooper Works models have always injected extra performance into Mini's vehicles. The latest ones continue that legacy in style.