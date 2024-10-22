Skip to main content

2025 Mini Cooper and Convertible JCW First Look: 0-60 in Under 6 Seconds

Mini's hottest hatch returns with 228 hp in two-door hatchback and convertible bodies

2025 Mini John Cooper Works Cooper And Convertible Front Angle
  • The John Cooper Works Cooper and Convertible pack a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder producing 228 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque.
  • The hardtop model hits 60 miles per hour in 5.9 seconds, and the droptop does it in 6.2 seconds.
  • Deliveries of both versions begin in January 2025.

Mini reserves the John Cooper Works (JCW) name for some of its highest-performance products. The latest models to get this racing-inspired moniker are the JCW Cooper 2 Door and Convertible. They benefit from more torque and new tech over earlier iterations.

The new JCW models pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 228 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. That's the same power output but 45 lb-ft more twist than the previous-generation model. All 2025 JCWs come with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

This powertrain hustles the latest JCW coupe to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, up to a top speed of 155 miles per hour. The JCW Convertible is a fraction slower, taking 6.2 seconds to reach 60 mph and having a maximum velocity of 152 mph.

2025 Mini John Cooper Works 2 Door Front Angle

These JCW models are distinguishable by their more aggressive appearance to display their additional performance capability. The Cooper and Convertible feature a glossy black front fascia with a variety of slits and openings. To personalize the vehicle, buyers can select from 11 exterior colors, optional red or black hood stripes, and a contrasting roof. The hardtop gets a chunky roof spoiler, and both variants have a rear diffuser with a single center-mounted exhaust outlet. Chili Red brake calipers with JCW logos add a dash of color to the models' profile.

Inside, the JCW models follow the retro-futuristic aesthetic of modern Minis, with a 9.4-inch-diameter circular digital screen dominating the center of the dashboard. Front occupants sit in sport seats featuring a mix of black synthetic leather, multi-colored knitted fabric and red accent stitching. The fabric covering the dashboard has a black-and-red checkered flag theme.

The JCW Cooper and Convertible will begin U.S. deliveries in January 2025. The hardtop will start at $39,195 (after the $995 destination fee). The drop-top's price begins at $44,695.

2025 Mini John Cooper Works Cooper And Convertible Front Angle

Edmunds says

The John Cooper Works models have always injected extra performance into Mini's vehicles. The latest ones continue that legacy in style.

