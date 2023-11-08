Driven: Charging Through the Movember Bull Run in the 2023 Lamborghini Huracan STO

Flat, flat, flat

The suspension hasn't been left alone either. It's got a wider track than the run-of–the-mill Huracan, stiffer bushings and anti-roll bars, and magnetorheological adaptive dampers that are specifically tuned for the STO. On top of all that is a body made mostly of carbon fiber, that's been fine-tuned for precise aerodynamics to provide downforce in all the right places and draw heat from others, topped off by a manually adjustable rear wing.

A track is really the only safe place to get anywhere near the STO's limits and feel the full benefits of all of those changes, but in a nice and slightly unexpected twist, it remains a fun and happy vehicle even at lower speeds. Some of these race-cars-turned-street-cars are really only happy operating at full bore, but the STO is still fun at the speed limit. You can appreciate the sharpness of the steering and the spooky elimination of all body roll as you go through twists and turns without needing to even brush the brakes, and that V10 remains docile when you need it to be, then wakes up in an instant like an excited puppy once you indicate that it's time to let a little bit loose.

The front of the car turns in with shocking immediacy, and when you do so, it doesn't upset the balance of the STO at all. It remains planted and the rear of the car follows dutifully without hesitation or slop (thanks in part to a rear-wheel steering system that can turn up to 6 degrees). All body roll has been vaporized, and when you combine that with the oodles of grip from those gigantic, sticky tires, there's a man-to-car connection that inspires nothing but confidence. You might think that the combination of V10 and rear-wheel drive would create an unruly machine that you have to tame, but the truth is quite the opposite: The STO's so thoroughly good and grippy that it makes you better as a driver, as you get the confidence to lean into its prodigious abilities.

There is one downside to setting up the car to corner this flatly. On the road, you will feel every single bump through the barely padded carbon-fiber bucket seats. The STO (street) and Trofeo (track) driving modes alter the suspension firmness, but think of the difference between those settings more like a toggle between "stiffer" and "stiffest." It's noticeable but forgivable for how good the rest of the driving experience is.