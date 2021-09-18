2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO Is the Newest, Baddest and Most Expensive Huracan on the Block

Looking at the options list, there's seemingly no limit to the add-ons available, but we'd highly recommend springing for the $5,300 telemetry system. The system integrates with the Lamborghini UNICA phone app, allowing you to download and compare your lap times, view onboard video from multiple camera angles, and sort through other cool, nerdy vehicle data. All of the hardware, including the cameras, comes pre-installed in every STO, so you're just paying for the software to activate it all.
Edmunds says
The Huracan STO is a marked improvement over any entry-level Lambo we've driven to date, taking the Lamborghini track driving experience to new heights. If you don't plan to do any track driving, we don't think it's worth spending the extra coin for the STO over any other Huracan model; those will still deliver excellent performance, but will be far more usable on the road. We also don't want to know what happens if an SUV accidentally backs into our Cofango.