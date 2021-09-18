2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO Is the Newest, Baddest and Most Expensive Huracan on the Block

The Evo's all-wheel-drive system has been dispatched in favor of sending all of the V10's raucous enthusiasm to the 305-mm-wide rear tires through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission that delivers even quicker gear changes than the "standard" car. The STO is said to sprint from 0-62 mph in around 3 seconds — actually a hair slower than the all-wheel-drive Evo since the extra pair of driven wheels provide a traction advantage on the launch. Rear torque-vectoring (using the rear brakes) has been added, as well as rear-axle steering providing up to 6 degrees of steering in phase and 3 degrees out of phase with the front wheels. The combination of changes here reduces overall weight and allows the rear wheels to assist the fronts in sending you where you want to go.

A lighter windshield, carpetless interior, carbon sport seats, lightweight door pull straps, available 20-inch magnesium wheels, and heavy exploitation of carbon fiber throughout the body remove even more weight. Most notably, the entire front clip of the Evo has been replaced with a single structure made entirely of carbon. Inspired by the legendary Miura that utilized this design, Lamborghini calls this the "Cofango," a fusion of the Italian words cofano (hood) and parafango (fender). The Cofango hinges forward to reveal a laughably small frunk providing about 1.3 cubic feet of storage that seems perfectly sized for a helmet. Collectively, the STO manages to shed 95 pounds off the Performante's weight, coming in at a claimed dry weight just below 3,000 pounds.