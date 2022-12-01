- The Grand Highlander is a new nameplate for Toyota.
- It'll be a more luxurious version of the current Highlander.
- It will offer more interior space and a hybrid powertrain, too.
The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Is Coming in February 2023
A new SUV with more space and more power
Toyota has been in an aggressive mood lately, and it has expanded its lineup with the all-new Crown, the new GR Corolla, and the all-new-for-2023 Prius in just the last year. But the new keeps on coming, and Toyota has just confirmed that a new nameplate, the Grand Highlander, will arrive on February 8, 2023. It won't go on sale until the 2024 model year rolls around, but it already sounds like a much more interesting car than the current Highlander.
Toyota is just teasing the Grand Highlander for now, but we have a pretty good idea of what to expect. Toyota says the Grand Highlander will be all-new, and while the name, exterior looks and interior space will be unfamiliar, the underpinnings will likely be based on the current Highlander (and TNGA-K platform that also underpins the current Lexus RX).
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Punchy hybrid power
More than a cursory glance at the teaser image reveals a Hybrid Max badge, similar to the one found on the rump of the aforementioned Crown. That likely means the Grand Highlander will feature the same powertrain as the Hybrid Max version of the Crown. The Hybrid Max powertrain combines a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a peak output of 340 horsepower. We've already driven the Crown in Hybrid Max guise, and while there is another powertrain available, this more powerful version is certainly the one to have. It might also fix one of our criticisms of the current Highlander: its lackluster array of engine choices.
While a big seven-passenger, three-row SUV sounds like the work of the current Sequoia, some buyers might find a body-on-frame SUV a little too much. The unibody construction offered by TNGA-K will likely better fit the needs of most buyers and give the Grand Highlander a better shot at being the "ultimate road trip vehicle" Toyota claims it will be. Hopefully that claim also implies more cargo and legroom, two key qualities we think the current Highlander is in short supply of.
Stay tuned for all the details on the upcoming Grand Highlander. All will be revealed on February 8, 2023.
Edmunds says
If the Grand Highlander can fix our issues with the now non-grand Highlander, it might scoot its way to the top of our rankings.