The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Is Coming in February 2023

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: Punchy hybrid power

More than a cursory glance at the teaser image reveals a Hybrid Max badge, similar to the one found on the rump of the aforementioned Crown. That likely means the Grand Highlander will feature the same powertrain as the Hybrid Max version of the Crown. The Hybrid Max powertrain combines a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a peak output of 340 horsepower. We've already driven the Crown in Hybrid Max guise, and while there is another powertrain available, this more powerful version is certainly the one to have. It might also fix one of our criticisms of the current Highlander: its lackluster array of engine choices.

While a big seven-passenger, three-row SUV sounds like the work of the current Sequoia, some buyers might find a body-on-frame SUV a little too much. The unibody construction offered by TNGA-K will likely better fit the needs of most buyers and give the Grand Highlander a better shot at being the "ultimate road trip vehicle" Toyota claims it will be. Hopefully that claim also implies more cargo and legroom, two key qualities we think the current Highlander is in short supply of.

Stay tuned for all the details on the upcoming Grand Highlander. All will be revealed on February 8, 2023.