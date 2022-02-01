TESTED: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S AWD Is Much Faster and Goes Almost as Far

The ID.4 is the first fully electric vehicle that Volkswagen designed from the outset as an EV, but one thing VW didn't bake in was impressive acceleration. With the standard rear-wheel-drive setup, where a single motor provides power at the rear axle, we recorded a 0-60 sprint of 7.7 seconds, putting the ID.4 at the back of today's EV pack.

But what about the all-wheel-drive version? That's right — you can get the ID.4 with a second motor at the front axle to complement the one out back, giving it four driven wheels and roughly 50% more power. Having already put two ID.4s through our testing process, we were eager to see what the "dual-motor" ID.4 could do. How much faster is it? And how much real-world range does it sacrifice at the altar of performance? Let's look at the numbers.

Testing the ID.4 Pro S AWD

In addition to taking every new EV to our test track for instrumented performance testing, we measure real-world electric range on a standardized route in Southern California. Basically, we start with a full charge, drive the route until the car shows zero miles of range remaining, and post the result on our EV leaderboard. The two single-motor ID.4s we tested turned in almost identical results in the range test, with the ID.4 First Edition recording 287 miles and the ID.4 Pro 288 miles despite a 10-mile gap in their EPA ratings (250 miles and 260 miles, respectively).

Given that the EPA rates the ID.4 Pro S AWD lower at 240 miles of range, we were expecting less in the real world too. It couldn't be otherwise, really. All ID.4 models use the same 82-kWh battery pack, but the AWD model has an extra mouth to feed in the form of that second motor, which increases the car's output to 295 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque, up from the standard 201 horsepower and 229 lb-ft of torque. We also noted that the ID.4 AWD is significantly heavier, tipping the scales at 4,900 pounds dead, a few hundred more than the other two ID.4s.

On test day, we verified that the ID.4 Pro S AWD's all-season Bridgestone tires (235/50 R20) were inflated to factory spec (44 psi) at all four corners. Over the course of the day, ambient air temperature averaged a pleasant 65 degrees. We managed 272 miles in the dual-motor ID.4 when all was said and done, which is 32 miles and 13.3% better than the EPA estimate, but about 15 miles shy of where the other ID.4s ended up.

But now consider the ID.4 AWD's performance at our test track. During performance testing, the dual-motor ID.4's zero to 60 mph time of 5.7 seconds was a whopping 2 seconds quicker than the time we recorded for the single-motor ID.4. That's a different league altogether — whereas the standard ID.4 is slower than most rivals, the dual-motor version is neck and neck with the rear-drive Tesla Model 3.

In short, you give up a little range with the dual-motor ID.4, but you get a lot more sauce in return. If acceleration is a significant consideration for you, we're pretty sure you're not going to miss those 15 miles.