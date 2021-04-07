When charging the ID.4 back to full and calculating its energy consumption, we measured a rate of 28.8 kWh/100 miles, which is significantly lower than the EPA's estimate of 35 kWh/100 miles. In other words, our ID.4 used about 18% less energy than the EPA projected.

This also means our ID.4 was slightly more efficient than the Tesla Model Y Performance, which recorded 29.6 kWh/100 miles in our testing versus its EPA estimate of 30 kWh/100 miles. That makes more sense considering the level of performance we've experienced in the Model Y, which most often comes with a trade-off in efficiency.

Edmunds says

The ID.4 returned a strong range result in Edmunds' testing, indicating that you should be able to meet or exceed its EPA range estimate when driving efficiently in temperate conditions. For our latest comprehensive ratings of all electric vehicles, head over to the EV rankings page.