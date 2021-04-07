- The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 First Edition outperformed its EPA-estimated range of 250 miles by 14.8%, covering 287 miles on Edmunds' real-world EV range loop.
- That total puts the ID.4 in 7th place out of 17 vehicles on our EV range leaderboard.
- The all-new ID.4 is a compact SUV that is much larger than VW's last EV, the e-Golf, but can travel twice as far on a single charge.
With an EPA range estimate of 250 miles, the all-new, all-electric 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 looks competitive on paper, but the EPA's test is laboratory-based. What kind of range can actual ID.4 owners expect in real-world driving?
We tested a 2021 ID.4 First Edition on our real-world EV range loop to find out.