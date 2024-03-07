Tesla Model Y vs. Rivian R2: How These EVs Stack Up on Paper

The Tesla Model Y isn't just the best-selling small electric SUV in the U.S, it's the best-selling electric car, period. So, following the debut of the new Rivian R2 on Thursday, let's take a look at how Tesla's bread-and-butter baby stacks up against its soon-to-be rival. On paper, at least.

Dimensions

The 2026 Rivian R2 measures in at 185.6 inches long, 75 inches wide and 66.9 inches tall, riding on a 115.6-inch wheelbase. It also has 9.8 inches of ground clearance, which gives it instant off-road prowess.

The Model Y, meanwhile, is a bit longer, at 187 inches, and slightly wider, at 77.3 inches. It's not as tall as the Rivian R2, though, measuring 64 inches. But the Tesla also has a lot less ground clearance: 6.2 inches. Remember, this one isn't an off-roader whereas the R2 puts adventure and the great outdoors at the core of its brief.