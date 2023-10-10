- A new rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model Y starts at $45,380.
- The new trim is more than $6,000 cheaper than the Dual Motor Model Y.
- Range is a Tesla-estimated 260 miles.
Tesla Model Y Single-Motor Trim Debuts With $45,380 Starting Price
Tesla quietly rolls out a more attainable rear-drive Model Y
Tesla quietly rolled out a new Model Y trim this week. There’s a new $45,380 Rear-Wheel Drive option on the compact SUV’s list of trims. The new trim level presumably uses a single-motor setup (Tesla doesn’t explicitly say) to generate an estimated 260 miles of range. It’s also worth noting that the range figure is Tesla’s own estimate, not an official EPA rating.
Other important figures and included equipment are displayed at the top, including a 135 mph top speed and a 0-60 mph time of 6.6 seconds. Tesla also fits this rear-drive Model Y with its 19-inch wheels and all-season tires. Twenty-inch wheels can be had for an extra $2,000, and a tow hitch is available for a $1,000 option. The brand’s not-quite-full-self-driving Full Self-Driving Beta software ($12,000) and its Enhanced Autopilot software ($6,000) are also available for the new rear-drive Model Y.
Tesla's same run of paint colors is available here, ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 extra depending on the color. The rear-drive Model Y can also be paired with a white or black vegan leather interior, though the former will cost another $1,000. The newest Tesla will also qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit for eligible buyers. Before any state incentives, that brings the price down to a more palatable $37,880, though you’re still paying the full sum out the door.
This is not the first time a cheaper Model Y has shown up on the brand’s website. In addition to a number of price changes over the last several years, Tesla also quietly sold a cheaper dual-motor Model Y earlier this year. That car claimed 279 miles of range and cost about $52,000 before any incentives. The previous AWD trim has since gone off into the sunset amid a number of lineup and pricing changes for the Model Y. We’re also not sure how long the new bargain Model Y trim will stick around for the same reason.
Edmunds says
It’s good Tesla is offering a more accessible rear-drive Model Y, but the brand’s vague figures and lack of concrete specifications make it difficult to evaluate against competitors like the Kia EV6 and amid Tesla’s constant price-changing.