Tesla Model Y Single-Motor Trim Debuts With $45,380 Starting Price

Tesla's same run of paint colors is available here, ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 extra depending on the color. The rear-drive Model Y can also be paired with a white or black vegan leather interior, though the former will cost another $1,000. The newest Tesla will also qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit for eligible buyers. Before any state incentives, that brings the price down to a more palatable $37,880, though you’re still paying the full sum out the door.

This is not the first time a cheaper Model Y has shown up on the brand’s website. In addition to a number of price changes over the last several years, Tesla also quietly sold a cheaper dual-motor Model Y earlier this year. That car claimed 279 miles of range and cost about $52,000 before any incentives. The previous AWD trim has since gone off into the sunset amid a number of lineup and pricing changes for the Model Y. We’re also not sure how long the new bargain Model Y trim will stick around for the same reason.