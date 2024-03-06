Rivian R2: Everything We Know

Rivian's social media channels have been counting down the days to Thursday's debut of the new R2. But elsewhere on the interwebs, details about the new electric SUV have surfaced, allegedly leaking from the source code of Rivian's own website.

According to The Site Formerly Known As Twitter user Chris Hilbert, the new Rivian R2 will cost $47,500. This lines up with earlier statements from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, who said to expect a base price in the $45,000 to $50,000 range when the R2 goes on sale in 2026.

The leaked information suggests the new Rivian R2 will measure 185.6 inches long, 75 inches wide and 66.9 inches tall. For comparison, that makes it 15.2 inches shorter in length, 6.8 inches narrower and 10.4 inches shorter in height than the three-row R1S, making it a much smaller proposition and giving Rivian a vehicle to compete in the growing compact electric SUV space. If these dimensions turn out to be correct, that'll make the Rivian R2 the same length as a Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The source leak did not provide any powertrain details, but we expect the R2 to use a dual-motor architecture, giving the SUV all-wheel drive. A tri-motor variant could also be in the works.

As for range, the preliminary info states "up to 330 miles," which would definitely make the R2 competitive in its segment. In the Edmunds EV Range Test, we got 317 miles out of a Tesla Model Y Long Range, 307 miles out of a Ford Mustang Mach-E AWD Extended Range, and 283 miles out of a Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD. Coincidentally, this 330-mile estimate for the R2 matches the range we saw in a Rivian R1S Launch Edition in our testing.

What else do we know? Well, according to the leaked specs, the Rivian R2 should accelerate to 60 mph in about 3 seconds, have a maximum ground clearance of 9.8 inches, be offered with 32-inch tires, and offer some respectable off-road geometry. But again, that's all just hearsay for now. We'll have the full details when the Rivian R2 is unveiled on March 7.