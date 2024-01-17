Range Tested: The Fisker Ocean Pushes Into Edmunds' Top 10

Ocean exploration

Section Content: Testing conditions were close to ideal when I set off in the Fisker; I recorded an ambient temperature of 72 degrees in sunny weather, as you might expect in Southern California. And the Ocean very nearly met its EPA estimate with an official Edmunds-certified range of 358 miles. That's good enough to put it in ninth place overall on our leaderboard as of this writing. It's a result that's made more impressive when you consider that the Ocean One I tested rode on the optional 22-inch wheels rather than the 20-inch wheels Fisker used for the EPA test. Larger wheels generally come with a range penalty, but that doesn't seem to be the case here.

The Ocean was driven in its most efficient Earth drive setting for the whole day, which mainly relies on the front motor for propulsion unless you really get on the throttle, at which point the rear motor kicks on for brief stints. As is mandated by Edmunds' testing, I set the Ocean's climate control to 72 degrees and placed it in its auto setting. But in the Ocean, that setting did a poor job of maintaining temperature. I had to bump up the air conditioning to keep the Fisker's interior from turning into a one-man sauna. It didn't help that the vents themselves had to be positioned via the touchscreen, so it was really hard to get any direct air on myself.

On a more positive note, the Ocean came with a solar roof; it's standard on One and Extreme models. Fisker says that, in ideal conditions, the roof will return around 1,500 miles of range per year as it trickles charge into the battery, and that the roof is running all the time — even when the vehicle is in motion. So a full day of driving in the sun probably added back a few miles of charge to the Ocean's battery, though it's impossible to know how much since Fisker hasn't yet added this metric to its infotainment software. That's supposed to arrive as part of an imminent update.

It's worth mentioning that, in our testing of over 70 EVs to date, our experiences with vehicles from startup brands like Fisker have been mixed. By and large, vehicles that are EPA-certified using the five-cycle testing method (read: Tesla, Lucid, Rivian R1S) tend to underperform versus their estimates, some by large margins. Most automakers use the simpler (and less expensive) two-cycle EPA regimen, and either meet or exceed those figures in our testing. The Fisker Ocean's EPA figures come from the five-cycle testing method, and this is one of the better results we've had with a vehicle that is certified using that methodology.