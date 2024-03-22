What we liked

Everyone dug the interior. The colors, the materials, the layout of the controls ... the vibes, as they say, were quite good.

"I really like the seats," noted editor Jake Sundstrom. "They're comfortable, even after sitting in them for a long time, and putting the seat adjusters by the door handles is really intuitive. A minor complaint about BMWs in the past is how tough it's been to find a comfortable seating position; I just don't have that problem in the iX."

"Notably, our test vehicle has the base bluish/gray microfiber-and-cloth upholstery, and even this is respectably upscale," wrote senior manager of written content Brent Romans. "BMW extends this upholstery to the dashboard, which I think is cool. When you switch to the available synthetic leather or real leather seat upholstery in the iX, the dash becomes black."

"The Radiant Heating package costs $950 but I promise you it is well worth it," noted senior editor and finicky car-cabin commenter Clint Simone. "This adds rapid heating to the front seats and even better, heated armrests. I'll be direct: The iX has the best heated seat experience of any car I've ever tested. With this option added, they heat up in less than 10 seconds and the armrests are just wonderful. The overall experience is so cozy and plush you can't help but love it. This might seem like a small thing, but in the luxury car world, it's the little details that make all the difference."