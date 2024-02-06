Our Long-Term BMW iX Is a Refreshingly Carefree EV

"The BMW iX is my favorite long-termer in our current fleet," writes Director of Vehicle Testing Jonathan Elfalan. "As a family of four with two young kids, it really checks all the boxes for an all-in-one vehicle. It's quiet, rides incredibly well, has loads of passenger and cargo space and is fast enough to satisfy your g-craving every once in a while. Not to mention the range on this means I can go days without worrying about charging, yet it supports nearly 200 kW of DC fast-charge power, so you can top off quickly when you need it."

Indeed, our iX's range has been excellent. "I personally drove it 298 miles before stopping to charge, with an indicated 23 miles left to go," notes Brent Romans, Edmunds' Senior Manager of Written Content. "Plus, a majority of those miles were on the highway, which is rarely kind to EV range."

The EPA rates the 2022 BMW iX xDrive50 as having 315 miles of range when equipped with 22-inch wheels like ours. And yet, when we put a different iX xDrive50 through our standardized Edmunds EV Range Test, we actually saw 377 miles. That's awesome. If only America's public charging infrastructure was as impressive.

After nearly 20,000 miles of hard use, the iX's interior still looks and feels great. I will say that the action of opening and closing the doors – which includes the windows having to roll down slightly due to the frameless design – is a bit clunkier than I'd expect. But no one else on the team has commented on this issue. Many staffers continue to be wowed by our iX's two-tone upholstery, rose gold trim and glass controls.

News Manager Cameron Rogers chimes in: "My first thought when stepping into the iX's cabin for the first time: 'Oh wow, BMW is really going for it these days, aren't they?' After many years of producing interiors that are fairly similar across the lineup, BMW clearly found influence in the unique designs of the departed i3 and i8 when it was dreaming up the iX. Its precursors embraced odd shapes, textures and materials that not only stood apart from the other cookie-cutter Bimmers but also the automotive world at large. The iX wholeheartedly continues with that tradition."