A cabin full of refinements

The Equinox's cabin design largely mimics what you'll find in the Blazer EV and Equinox EV, with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.3-inch central infotainment screen — a huge improvement over the puny 7-inch screen in the old SUV. Don't fret, there are still physical climate controls below the center display. And thankfully, unlike Chevy's EVs, the gas-powered Equinox still includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its tech roster.

Chevrolet brings turbine-style vents to the Equinox's dashboard, giving the whole front setup more space and a modern feel. A pleasing alteration in the new Equinox is the placement of the gear selector — it's a column stalk. You will still find a knob on the center console of the RS and Activ trims, but this one is for the drive modes: Normal, Off-Road and Snow. This shift in placement — no pun intended — opens up more storage space in the center console, which is quite nice. Speaking of nice, I like the standard six-speaker audio system, as well as the updated materials throughout the interior.

The Equinox will now offer more standard safety and driver assistance technology than before. The standard Chevy Safety Assist suite includes automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, front pedestrian and bicyclist braking, and lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning. Making this all standard gives the Equinox a great competitive advantage in the compact SUV class.