Why I Bought a Subaru BRZ After Years of Driving Supercars

In 2015, after scoring my first college job, I decided it would be a good idea to spend what little money I earned on a brand-new sports car — ah, the joys of living at home. So I dragged my dad down to the local Subaru dealership because, as you can imagine, a part-time paycheck, me being 19 years old, and my general lack of funds didn't exactly make me eligible for strong lines of credit. But I was determined, and after a few hours of signing our lives away, we were headed home in an Ice Silver Metallic BRZ. I was riding high.

Until I crashed it, that is. I made it to just over 700 miles of ownership before my shiny new Subaru found itself facing backward on a two-lane highway, with its rear end hanging off a median. And while my late-night street drifting outing hadn't dealt a fatal blow, I'd managed to destroy its rear subframe, control arms and at least one of its wheels — all before I'd even completed the engine's break-in period. Ouch.

Thankfully, I had the foresight to avoid damaging any body panels, so with a long list of parts ordered, I was soon back on the road. Contrary to what you might expect, the next 20,000 miles of BRZ motoring were flawless. It all ended when I decided to sell it in search of horsepower, kicking off yet another stream of bad financial decisions, but that's a story for another day.