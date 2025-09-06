- My new BRZ is one of 500 Series Purple cars.
- It's got rear-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission.
- I'll be using this BRZ to build my ideal dual-purpose backroad and track car.
Why I Bought a Subaru BRZ After Years of Driving Supercars
And not just any BRZ — this one is purple
In 2015, after scoring my first college job, I decided it would be a good idea to spend what little money I earned on a brand-new sports car — ah, the joys of living at home. So I dragged my dad down to the local Subaru dealership because, as you can imagine, a part-time paycheck, me being 19 years old, and my general lack of funds didn't exactly make me eligible for strong lines of credit. But I was determined, and after a few hours of signing our lives away, we were headed home in an Ice Silver Metallic BRZ. I was riding high.
Until I crashed it, that is. I made it to just over 700 miles of ownership before my shiny new Subaru found itself facing backward on a two-lane highway, with its rear end hanging off a median. And while my late-night street drifting outing hadn't dealt a fatal blow, I'd managed to destroy its rear subframe, control arms and at least one of its wheels — all before I'd even completed the engine's break-in period. Ouch.
Thankfully, I had the foresight to avoid damaging any body panels, so with a long list of parts ordered, I was soon back on the road. Contrary to what you might expect, the next 20,000 miles of BRZ motoring were flawless. It all ended when I decided to sell it in search of horsepower, kicking off yet another stream of bad financial decisions, but that's a story for another day.
Flash-forward a decade, and quite a bit has changed. I started a career in automotive media and spent the last four years covering the supercar and luxury car space exclusively until I joined Edmunds' vehicle testing team earlier this year. But after all that, 10 years later, I still found myself in a Subaru dealer with a fresh set of BRZ keys in my hand.
The dull modern sports car problem
Buying a second Subaru BRZ was never part of the plan. Instead, I set out to get something considerably more vintage. The more modern sports cars I drive for work, the less excited I get about them. Lifeless electric power steering systems, overly isolated cabins, and weights that balloon with each new generation all take away from the sports car fundamentals. It's how you get machines with tons of power that still feel dull to drive.
Things don't get much better as you move up in price. Even as I focused on the supercar space exclusively, I found myself enjoying fewer and fewer of the cars I covered. Big speed doesn't always translate to big thrills, especially when you don't get a sense of connectedness with the vehicle you're driving. Less so if you have to move at tremendous speeds just to get a hint of feedback and personality. More often than not, the driving experience ends up feeling artificial.
It's why I've always kept a palette-cleanser at home, a car that clearly reminds me of what excellent steering, handling and driver inputs should feel like. For the last eight years, my late-1980s Porsche 911 filled the role, but due to ballooning ownership costs, including an engine rebuild that cost more than an entire Subaru BRZ, it was time to move on.
An unexpected reunion
My search took me everywhere you can imagine. At times, the Lotus Elise, a Porsche Cayman GT4 and even a supercharged Chevrolet Corvette were on the list, but the problem with testing new cars day to day is that you also become unbelievably picky. I know, I know. Boo-hoo me.
Things changed rather unexpectedly a few weeks ago. Right as I was about to put down a deposit on a high-mileage BMW Z4 M Coupe, a World Rally Blue BRZ tS showed up at the office.
The following morning, I charged up my favorite mountain road in the tS. It took all of 10 minutes to know it was the one. Even as I later drove a Mazda MX-5 Miata to compare, I couldn't shake just how right the BRZ felt. It's light, small and engaging to drive, exactly what a sports car should be. Its inputs have a decent amount of weight and take some finessing to get every up- and downshift just right. And thanks to its upsized engine, it isn't as painfully slow as its predecessor. I had to have one.
I got the purple one
No more than a week later, I was driving out of a Subaru dealership with a new BRZ for the second time in 10 years. Why a Series Purple and not a tS, you ask? Unlike my first round of BRZ ownership, modifications will play a significant role this time. So instead of buying a tS and just eventually replacing all of its tS bits, I opted to start with the Series Purple, as it's based on the midtier Limited trim.
Finished in Galaxy Purple Pearl, this limited-edition BRZ gets a short-throw shifter and upgraded strut tower braces. It's sold only with a six-speed manual transmission. More importantly for me, the Series Purple deletes the BRZ's bright red interior accents and replaces them with a more toned-down gray hue, giving its cabin slightly less of a boy-racer look.
Here's the plan
While the BRZ is fun in stock form, there's room for improvement in performance and reliability. Over the next few months, I'll be transforming this little purple sports car into an ideal dual-purpose backroad and track car — and I'll tell you all about it on the pages of Edmunds. I'll cover everything from the modifications you need to the ones you can skip and the costs associated with this build.
For now, I'm starting my second BRZ journey with a clean slate. And don't worry — I made it through the break-in period with my subframe intact this time.