Honda HR-V Ekes Out a Win Over Toyota Corolla Cross

How the Honda HR-V won

We think the Civic's upscale interior gives it a major edge over the Corolla, and the HR-V's close association with the former similarly gives it a leg up over the Corolla Cross. From the metal detailing on the vents and switches to the contrast stitching on the seats, the Honda's cabin feels more put together and interesting than the Toyota's. The HR-V also has more rear seat legroom and a comfortable level of recline, making it preferable for those who will fill the back seat frequently. Though it lacks the power tailgate that the Corolla Cross offers, its load-in height is noticeably lower, making it easier to shove larger items into the HR-V. We also appreciate the easy-to-use multimedia system that comes with wireless connectivity for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. (The Corolla Cross only supports wired versions of both.)