This fresh take on the Prelude Concept features an eye-catching crimson paint job on the body and brake calipers. Like the earlier version on display at the Japan Mobility Show in 2023, the front fascia, side sills, wheels and window trim are black. A carbon-fiber spoiler attaches to the rear deck.

“We love all the excitement surrounding the Honda Prelude, but as of now, we have not announced any plans for it coming to the U.S.,” Honda spokesperson Lynn Seely told Edmunds.

Unfortunately, Honda continues applying a dark tint to all the windows. So far, the company hasn’t shown the Prelude Concept’s cabin.

No official powertrain specs are available for Prelude Concept yet. Honda has confirmed the engine employs hybrid assistance, but the company isn’t saying anything else about it. “The new model promises to be a fitting return for the renowned nameplate, as it delivers a compelling blend of style and sophistication alongside a hybrid powertrain,” the automaker wrote in the Goodwood Festival of Speed announcement.

While the Prelude’s total output is still a mystery, it’s worth remembering Honda already offers hybrid versions of the Accord, Civic and CR-V. Current applications of this powertrain vary in output from 200 horsepower and 232 lb-ft of torque to 204 hp and 247 lb-ft. Honda could use a variant of this dual-motor-assisted 2.0-liter four-cylinder running on the Atkinson combustion cycle.

The Prelude name has a long history for Honda. The original model debuted in the U.S. in 1978 as the brand’s sporty coupe. It evolved through four generations, with the last one finally retiring in 2001.

Honda isn’t saying exactly when the new Prelude will debut in production form.