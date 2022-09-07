At $36,995, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Looks Like a Bargain

2023 GR Corolla Core – $36,995

The least expensive version of the GR Corolla is the base Core model, but just because it's the base car doesn't mean it's wanting for performance goodies. All GR Corollas come with the same 300-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine. It is the most powerful production three-cylinder Toyota's ever made, and it's mated exclusively to a six-speed manual transmission.

That transmission shuffles power to all four wheels via a trick AWD system that can vary the car's torque split front to rear three ways: 60%/40%, 50%/50% or 70%/30% — yes, this is a Corolla that can send most of its power to the rear wheels. Those wheels measure 18 inches in diameter and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 rubber. They cover 14-inch brakes up front and 11.7-inch brakes in the rear.