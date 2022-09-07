At $36,995, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Looks Like a Bargain

The tippy-top of the range is the Morizo Edition. Just 200 of these will come to the U.S., and they're going to be the most hardcore version of the GR Corolla. The Morizo takes everything in the Circuit Edition but chucks away the rear seat and replaces it with a roll cage. That's right, people, this Corolla seats just two people. It's all in the name of reducing weight, and getting rid of the rear seat helps shed about 100 pounds.
Morizos also get forged 18-inch wheels wrapped in even sticker Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, a close-ratio six-speed manual, stiffer spring rates and firmer monotube shocks. There's even a bit more power. Well, not power, per se, but torque. Thanks to some extra boost from the turbo, the Morizo Edition makes 295 lb-ft of torque, up 22 lb-ft from the standard car's 273 lb-ft. All this ain't cheap, and the limited-run Morizo model will cost you $50,995.