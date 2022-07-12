Redesigned 2023 Honda CR-V Promises Iterative Improvements

Honda is restructuring the CR-V lineup for 2023, so the CR-V Hybrid will no longer be its own model. Instead, the hybrid will now be positioned as the upgraded powertrain and will drive the new Sport and Sport Touring trims. Consisting of a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors, on paper, the hybrid system actually seems a little down on power. Total system output now stands at 204 horsepower (compared to last year's 212 combined hp), but this figure is derived from the new ISO net standards for measuring horsepower. Honda says that when the ISO net standard is applied to the current CR-V Hybrid, the new powertrain is actually more potent to the tune of 3 hp. Torque output from the electric motors has increased from 232 lb-ft to 247 lb-ft. All-wheel drive is optional for all models except the Sport Touring, where it's standard, and can now divert up to 50% of power to the rear wheels.

We like the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine in the current CR-V. While it doesn't offer thrilling performance, acceleration is quick enough for this kind of vehicle. Unfortunately, today's CR-V Hybrid is quite a bit slower than the standard version, and a long-term test of a 2021 CR-V Hybrid revealed that its fuel economy was nearly the same as with a non-hybrid. We'll temper expectations for the revised hybrid system until we can get behind the wheel of the 2023 CR-V.