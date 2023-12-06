Honda Set to Unveil All-New Global EV Series at CES 2024

Last year at the massive CES gathering in Las Vegas, Honda introduced a co-branded EV prototype in partnership with Sony. The midsize sedan, which falls under the new Afeela brand, features 45 cameras and sensors and is expected to be ready for deliveries in 2026.

As an encore, Honda announced today that it will reveal yet another all-electric car at CES in January on its quest to introduce 30 new EVs by 2030. The Japanese automaker offered a sneak peek of the new EV, but so far other details are slim. It’s difficult to say what the photo represents; what we see is perhaps a futuristic wheel design and low-slung front end — is an electric sports car in Honda's near future?