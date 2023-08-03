How We'd Spec It: 2023 Honda Accord

When it comes to the 2023 Accord, Edmunds recommends the EX-L trim level. It isn’t the most affordable model, but it is the most efficient version of the car and includes the technology shoppers want when considering a new vehicle.

The Accord EX-L has a standard hybrid powertrain and a smaller set of 17-inch alloy wheels. The result is an EPA fuel economy rating of 48 mpg in combined driving, a 4-mpg gain over Accord Hybrid Sport and Touring trims with larger 19-inch wheels.

You’ll spend almost $4,000 more than the turbocharged gas-only Accord EX to buy the EX-L. But, in addition to a far more efficient hybrid powertrain, the Accord EX-L includes leather seats, nicer interior materials, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Alexa Built-in, parking sensors, and a handful of other upgrades.

In addition, the premium you pay for the Accord EX-L is a short-term expense. Compared to the Accord EX’s turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder, the hybrid returns 16 more miles out of every gallon of gas in the EPA's combined fuel economy cycle and provides an additional 140 miles of driving range on a full tank. So, you’ll stop at the gas station less often, and, based on the EPA’s annual fuel expense estimates, you’ll save money in the long run.

Honda offers the Accord EX-L in several paint colors and with several packages and individual options. However, to keep costs down, we recommend sticking with the standard equipment and few, if any, extras. So we would get the car in Meteorite Gray with gray leather, add the package installing a blind-spot warning system with rear cross-traffic warning, and install both a cargo net and a cargo hook in the trunk. Those upgrades would bring the car’s price to $34,705, including the destination charge.

The worthy alternative