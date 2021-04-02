- CR-V's sixth generation likely to debut for 2022 or 2023
- A third-row option could finally make it to the U.S.
- Spy shots reveal an elongated side profile and slimmer lights in the CR-V's new design
At Edmunds we've long considered the current-generation Honda CR-V to be the quintessential small SUV. Even though it came out back in 2017, it's still No. 1 in our small SUV rankings. But recent spy shots indicate that Honda is looking to expand — literally — its crowd-pleasing crossover with a new sixth-generation model that features a revamped body style and more space.
Here are three things to know about the next-generation Honda CR-V.