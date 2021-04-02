Next-Generation Honda CR-V: Three Things You Should Know

Next-Generation Honda CR-V: Three Things You Should Know

A redesign is on the horizon for the top-selling crossover SUV

  • CR-V's sixth generation likely to debut for 2022 or 2023
  • A third-row option could finally make it to the U.S.
  • Spy shots reveal an elongated side profile and slimmer lights in the CR-V's new design

At Edmunds we've long considered the current-generation Honda CR-V to be the quintessential small SUV. Even though it came out back in 2017, it's still No. 1 in our small SUV rankings. But recent spy shots indicate that Honda is looking to expand — literally — its crowd-pleasing crossover with a new sixth-generation model that features a revamped body style and more space.

Here are three things to know about the next-generation Honda CR-V.

Honda CR-V - Profile.

Honda CR-V - Profile.

1. Expect the next CR-V to debut for 2022 or 2023

In early March, Honda was spotted testing a camouflaged new CR-V prototype at a European testing facility. The prototype suggests that Honda is set to launch the CR-V's sixth generation for either the 2022 or the 2023 model year, complete with a tweaked design and different proportions. The hood and wheelbase appear longer and the front overhang looks stretched, as does the rear. A more prominent trapezoidal grille with large honeycomb meshing — like that of the redesigned European-spec HR-V — and slimmer LED headlights were also spotted. A horizontal light bar looks to have replaced the vertical rear lights on the new CR-V.

Honda CR-V - Action Rear 3/4.

Honda CR-V - Action Rear 3/4.

2. We may see a third-row option

The jury is still out. A three-row CR-V has never been available in the U.S., although the current-generation European CR-V comes in a three-row variant. But pint-sized seven-seaters like the Volkswagen TIguan and Kia Sorento might be pressuring Honda to follow suit on our shores. The prototype's elongated side profile likely translates to an increase in cabin area, which would free up more space for a third row. However, given that the testing location for the CR-V prototype was in Europe, we might be looking at an overseas-only model.

3. The interior should get an upgrade

The spy shot below gives us a glimpse into the CR-V prototype's interior. It looks like a larger tablet-sized infotainment screen has sprouted from the dashboard — a departure from current CR-V's 7-inch screen, which is mounted flush to the dash. In our full rating of the current CR-V, we deemed the touchscreen "clunky," so we expect the next-generation CR-V will have a slicker interface that feels more contemporary.

Honda CR-V - Action Rear 3/4 - 2.

Honda CR-V - Action Rear 3/4 - 2.

Edmunds says

We expect that all the things we like about the current-generation CR-V will carry over into the new model, while some key shortcomings will be addressed. Whether the third row makes it to our market remains to be seen, but, hey, we can dream. Make sure to visit Edmunds for updated details on the redesigned CR-V as we get them.

