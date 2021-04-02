2. We may see a third-row option

The jury is still out. A three-row CR-V has never been available in the U.S., although the current-generation European CR-V comes in a three-row variant. But pint-sized seven-seaters like the Volkswagen TIguan and Kia Sorento might be pressuring Honda to follow suit on our shores. The prototype's elongated side profile likely translates to an increase in cabin area, which would free up more space for a third row. However, given that the testing location for the CR-V prototype was in Europe, we might be looking at an overseas-only model.

3. The interior should get an upgrade

The spy shot below gives us a glimpse into the CR-V prototype's interior. It looks like a larger tablet-sized infotainment screen has sprouted from the dashboard — a departure from current CR-V's 7-inch screen, which is mounted flush to the dash. In our full rating of the current CR-V, we deemed the touchscreen "clunky," so we expect the next-generation CR-V will have a slicker interface that feels more contemporary.