Taking on the Off-Road Rebelle Rally in a Lifted Hyundai Santa Cruz

Goal #1: Don't break the truck

Even after crawling across the flood-ravaged terrain in and around Ridgecrest, and rock-strewn paths across Johnson Valley, California, the Santa Cruz held up very well. Other vehicles known for their off-road prowess fell along the way — one vehicle experienced a broken axle and spent some quality time with the mechanics that night. After a major rebuild, Nick Cimmarusti and his team of wrenchers miraculously got it back in shape in time to compete again the next day.

As the driver, I proceeded through the routes cautiously but aggressively. During a training session with our key Hyundai engineering contact, we pushed the Santa Cruz hard and bent a tie rod on one of the flood ruts. That helped us understand the limits of the vehicle, which are substantially better than most drivers will attempt to reach in this crossover-based pickup. Still, it's good to know that it can go the distance.

On Day 5, we navigated to a remote campsite near Soggy Lake and noticed a groaning, grinding sound when we turned hard to the left. The driving felt fine, but we took it to the mechanics' tent when we arrived at base camp on the eve of the final day for a checkup.