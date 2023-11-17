Comparison Test: Our Long-Term Chevy Blazer EV Meets Its Biggest Competitors

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV has finally hit the market after much anticipation and a few delays. Rather than wait any longer to access the new electric SUV, we bought a 2024 Chevy Blazer RS AWD to add to Edmunds' long-term test fleet. Over the next year, we’ll put at least 20,000 miles on the car and tell you what it’s like to live with in the real world. For its first challenge, we’re putting the Blazer up against two of the hottest options in the segment, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Tesla Model Y.

In this comparison test we'll tell you about each car's tested range, go over their performance figures around the Edmunds test track, and explore interiors and technology.