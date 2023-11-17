- We bought a 2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS AWD to add to the Edmunds long-term test fleet.
- Over the next year or so, we'll put at least 20,000 miles on the SUV and tell you what it's like to live with on a daily basis.
- The Blazer's first challenge is a big one: taking on the the Tesla Model Y and Hyundai Ioniq 5 in a comparison test.
Comparison Test: Our Long-Term Chevy Blazer EV Meets Its Biggest Competitors
Does it match the best out there?
The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV has finally hit the market after much anticipation and a few delays. Rather than wait any longer to access the new electric SUV, we bought a 2024 Chevy Blazer RS AWD to add to Edmunds' long-term test fleet. Over the next year, we’ll put at least 20,000 miles on the car and tell you what it’s like to live with in the real world. For its first challenge, we’re putting the Blazer up against two of the hottest options in the segment, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Tesla Model Y.
In this comparison test we'll tell you about each car's tested range, go over their performance figures around the Edmunds test track, and explore interiors and technology.
All about our Blazer
Here’s a quick rundown on our new Chevy Blazer EV. We purchased the RS AWD model, which is the second most affordable out of the four trim levels. At this moment in time, it is also the only trim level for sale until Chevy starts expanding production next year. The car starts at $56,200 but requires the $2,620 Convenience and Driver Confidence package. Throw in the destination charge and our price was $60,215.
That’s not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but there’s some good news in that the Blazer EV qualifies for the $7,500 federal tax credit. With that money accounted for, the purchase price lines up more directly with loaded versions of the Ioniq 5 and Model Y.
Mechanically, the Blazer rides on GM’s Ultium EV platform, packing an 85-kWh battery pack and two electric motors. Total output is 288 horsepower and 333 lb-ft of torque. Those numbers aren’t very impressive, but they’re easier to digest when you consider the Blazer EV’s 279-mile EPA estimate. Spoiler alert: We drove even farther than that in our Edmunds EV Range Test.
Put to the test
Looking at the competition, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is our favorite all-wheel-drive electric SUV on sale. It’s ranked No. 1 in the category and it’s a 2023 Edmunds Top Rated winner. On the other hand, the Tesla Model Y Long Range is not highly rated, but it is the best-seller in the segment by a huge margin.
We love the Hyundai because of its fun, peculiar style and its fantastic driving dynamics. Every subsequent EV SUV we’ve tested has yet to charm us the same way. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y Long Range is more reasonably priced than it has been in the last few years, and it’s still the only option (for now) with access to the fantastic Supercharger network. On paper at least, the Chevy compares well against this duo and brings a lot to the table. But how does the Blazer EV stack up in the real world? You'll have to watch our video above to find out.
Edmunds says
With the Blazer EV now in our long-term test fleet, we have lots more planned showing you what it's like to live with. Follow all our updates here.