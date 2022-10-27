How Hyundai's Santa Cruz Fared in a 1,600-Mile Off-Road Competition

Hyundai was required to disable the navigation functions on the Santa Cruz for the competition, which also took out the satellite radio and even FM/AM bands on the Bose audio system. Luckily, Bose gave us a USB stick and we listened to that 44-song set of everything from Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time" to Marky Mark's "Feel the Vibration" to "Boom Clap" by Charli XCX over and over through the rally as background motivation.
At the end of the rally, we didn't place first, and we didn't expect to. After all, the winners in the X-Cross class competed several times before 2022, and one of them is an astrophysicist and teaches the Rebelle U navigation class; that's a tough resume to beat. Rebelle Rally founder Emily Miller often tells the competitors to "run their own rally" and that's sage advice because as rookies, our experience was much different from the multi-time competitors. We learned a lot along the way about the vehicle, our skills as navigators, and ourselves. When the Santa Cruz was left behind at the airport parking lot and the two competitors headed to their respective gates to fly home, we bid farewell with a fond salute and more respect than when we started. The Santa Cruz is way more capable than one might think. And it looks cool with desert dust all over it.
Edmunds says
Hyundai proves once again that it has come a long way from its beginnings as a budget car option. Now boasting a full suite of vehicles including the unusual and versatile Santa Cruz, the brand is stepping out on a limb for new challenges and holding firm.