How Hyundai's Santa Cruz Fared in a 1,600-Mile Off-Road Competition

About our plucky little Hyundai Santa Cruz

We chose this quirky little truck for its handy truck bed and comfortable seats; after all, bopping along for 10 hours a day is more enjoyable when creature comforts like heated and ventilated seats come alongside the vehicle's turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine making 281 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. The torque proved itself to be particularly handy while powering down rock-strewn mountain trails and following a Ram truck on a path we didn't expect to tackle — but we went for it anyway and found the little trucklet could capably lay tracks right behind the bigger vehicle.

While there is a Bone Stock category for trucks and SUVs straight from the factory, we opted for a few key modifications. The first was a skid plate to protect the underbelly; during the rally it kept tall, stiff shrubbery from yanking out the Santa Cruz's internal organs. The second was a new front bumper fabricated by Rally Innovations with a light bar with exposed recovery points in case we needed to be winched out of a sticky situation or to help another team.

During a training session in April of this year, our Santa Cruz was hitched up to a Jeep Wrangler and we pulled it from the sand to practice just such a maneuver. We were a little surprised it was that capable, to be honest, and it didn't skip a beat while yanking the much bigger Wrangler from the dirt. A Truxxx 1-inch lift kit was added to compensate for the ground clearance lost by the addition of the skid plate and to help clear low-lying obstacles along the way. Lastly, we equipped our Santa Cruz with a set of gold-colored Gear Off Road wheels and Falken tires.