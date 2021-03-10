Priced: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Starts at $87k

Priced: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Starts at $87k

New Three-Row Luxury SUV Aims High. Really High.

  • Jeep has resurrected the Grand Wagoneer nameplate for its new flagship three-row SUV
  • Expect class-leading towing capability thanks to robust body-on-frame underpinnings and a powerful 6.4-liter V8
  • Base MSRP of $86,995 surpasses Escalade and GLS-Class by about $10k

Jeep has taken the wraps off its most luxurious model ever, the three-row 2022 Grand Wagoneer, and it has a price tag to match. Whereas rivals like the BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class start in the mid-$70k range, the new Grand Wagoneer will set you back at least $86,995 — and that's before Jeep tacks on $2k in destination charges.

But we can see where Jeep's coming from here. The Grand Wagoneer will offer significantly more space than the newly introduced three-row Grand Cherokee L, and with its body-on-frame underpinnings, it'll offer much more towing power, too. As for the standard Wagoneer — yet another new three-row SUV from Jeep — it offers less luxury and makes do with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine versus the Grand Wagoneer's pumped-up 6.4-liter unit.

In short, the Grand Wagoneer is the flagship of Jeep's suddenly thriving fleet of three-row trucksters. And yes, it's priced accordingly.

What's Under the Hood?

While Jeep insists that the Grand Wagoneer and its lesser sibling are built on a unique platform, we can't help but notice that they share a lot of hardware with their not-so-distant cousin, the Ram 1500 pickup truck. The regular Wagoneer gets a 5.7-liter V8 paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system, just like the Ram, while the Grand Wagoneer comes standard with a 6.4-liter V8 that puts out 471 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque, easily topping the regular Wagoneer's 392 hp and 404 lb-ft.

The Grand Wagoneer's standard integrated Class IV trailer hitch can handle up to 9,860 pounds, while the standard Wagoneer can tow as much as 10,000 pounds. These are class-leading numbers right out of the gate.

While the 6.4-liter V8 is the only Grand Wagoneer engine we know about so far, there are a number of possibilities for the future. Glancing at the Dodge-Jeep-Ram portfolio, we're thinking that a diesel V6, a plug-in hybrid and maybe even a Grand Wagoneer Hellcat could be in the pipeline. Okay, maybe that last one is wishful thinking, but we'll keep our fingers crossed.

Can It Go Off-Road?

According to Jeep, the new Wagoneer family will offer multiple four-wheel-drive systems. The more sophisticated versions build on the Ram 1500-style coil-spring rear suspension with an adjustable-height air suspension that's standard on Grand Wagoneer, providing up to two inches of extra ground clearance for a total of 10 inches.

Notably, Jeep's lauded "Trail Rated" designation doesn't apply to the Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer, so you can put that Rubicon Trail idea on ice. But by the standards of luxury SUVs, we expect that these new Jeeps will be plenty capable when the pavement ends.

What's So Grand About the Grand Wagoneer?

Beyond the bigger V8 under the hood, the Grand Wagoneer has several features that set it apart from the standard model. On the outside, styling differences like badge placement, grille design and a black roof add a premium ambiance, while the interior offers upscale materials and surface treatments that won't be available in the regular Wagoneer.

On the dashboard, there are as many as four screens for the driver and the front passenger, with three additional screens in the second row. Combine all the 10-inch screens, the 12-inch screens, and the screens for the second-row passengers and you've got up to 75 inches of screen space inside the Grand Wagoneer. This thing is gonna be a road-trip delight.

Edmunds Says

We've been waiting for the Wagoneer and the Grand Wagoneer to debut for quite some time. Now that they're finally here, we like what we see — especially the Grand Wagoneer's interior, which is one of the ritziest to come out of Detroit in years. Stay tuned to our Jeep Grand Wagoneer page for all the latest details, including our exclusive driving impressions once we get behind the wheel.

