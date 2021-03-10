Priced: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Starts at $87k

Jeep has resurrected the Grand Wagoneer nameplate for its new flagship three-row SUV

Expect class-leading towing capability thanks to robust body-on-frame underpinnings and a powerful 6.4-liter V8

Base MSRP of $86,995 surpasses Escalade and GLS-Class by about $10k

Jeep has taken the wraps off its most luxurious model ever, the three-row 2022 Grand Wagoneer, and it has a price tag to match. Whereas rivals like the BMW X7, Cadillac Escalade and Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class start in the mid-$70k range, the new Grand Wagoneer will set you back at least $86,995 — and that's before Jeep tacks on $2k in destination charges.

But we can see where Jeep's coming from here. The Grand Wagoneer will offer significantly more space than the newly introduced three-row Grand Cherokee L, and with its body-on-frame underpinnings, it'll offer much more towing power, too. As for the standard Wagoneer — yet another new three-row SUV from Jeep — it offers less luxury and makes do with the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine versus the Grand Wagoneer's pumped-up 6.4-liter unit.

In short, the Grand Wagoneer is the flagship of Jeep's suddenly thriving fleet of three-row trucksters. And yes, it's priced accordingly.