Pricing has been released for the all-new three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Base models start at $38,690, while high-end Summit Reserve V6 models start at $63,690

Standard features include adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and Uconnect 5, Jeep's newest infotainment interface

All-new for 2021, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L is a longer, three-row version of the upcoming 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee. This week Jeep released full pricing details on the Grand Cherokee L, with base models starting just under $39,000 and topped-out trim levels going for tens of thousands more.

While the standard Grand Cherokee has yet to break cover in full production form, the 2021 Grand Cherokee L has been out and about for a few weeks now. Here's what we know about pricing and features for the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

Grand Cherokee L trim levels

The Grand Cherokee L will be available in six trim levels: Laredo, Altitude, Limited, Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve. The Laredo, Altitude and Limited models are available with a V6 and a choice of rear- or four-wheel-drive, while the Overland, Summit and Summit Reserve models are available with either a V6 or a V8. Models with the V8 come with four-wheel drive as standard.

Features are relatively robust on even the base Laredo trim level, with standard equipment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, forward collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and taillights, and dual-zone automatic climate control. As you move up the trim levels, there are a number of additional features such as upgraded stereo systems, 4x4 systems with increased capability, a foot-activated power tailgate, four-zone automatic climate control, parallel and perpendicular parking assist, and all sorts of wood and leather interior trim pieces.

Grand Cherokee L pricing

The standard 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee currently starts at $38,960, neck and neck with the new L model. The base-level Grand Cherokee L, the Laredo, starts at $38,690 (including a $1,695 destination fee). Base pricing for the remainder of the Grand Cherokee L lineup is as follows: Altitude, $41,890; Limited, $45,690; Overland, $54,690; Summit, $58,690; and Summit Reserve $63,690.

All Grand Cherokee L models except for the Summit Reserve come standard with a V6 and rear-wheel drive. Four-wheel drive is a $2,000 option, with the V8 costing an additional $3,295. The Summit Reserve comes standard with four-wheel drive but is available with the V6 or the V8, with the same price premium applied to the V8 as on other models.

Edmunds says

With a broad range of available equipment, the Grand Cherokee L should appeal to a wide variety of buyers. We expect third-row legroom to be good enough for adults, and we're looking forward to trying out all the 2021 Grand Cherokee L's new standard and optional equipment. For more information on the Grand Cherokee L, all its competitors and up-to-date pricing data, check out our 2021 Grand Cherokee L page.