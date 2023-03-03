Our Long-Term iX Is Affected by BMW's Airbag Recall

Edmunds rates both the BMW iX and X1 SUVs as best in their respective segments, with the iX topping the illustrious luxury electric SUV category and the X1 leading other small, entry-level luxury SUVs. Unfortunately, the ownership experience for these vehicles isn't exactly sterling. Both are subject to a new safety recall (23V-079) regarding faulty driver’s air bags on certain models.

Edmunds currently has a long-term 2022 BMW iX xDrive50, which we confirmed is impacted by this recall. We called BMW to learn more.

Driver's airbag may not deploy correctly in a collision

The recall includes certain 2022-2023 BMW iX xDrive40, iX xDrive50 and iX M60 models produced between October 14, 2021, and February 1, 2023. It also applies to some 2022-2023 BMW X1 xDrive28i vehicles produced between August 2, 2022, and February 1, 2023. BMW states that the driver airbag in each affected vehicle may have been manufactured incorrectly. These airbag modules may not have been produced in accordance with specifications set by the supplier. To be specific, the flaw could skew the trajectory of a deployed airbag. This may, in turn, diminish protection to the driver in a collision.

BMW learned about the problem when it encountered an unusual airbag deployment during a development test. Thereafter, BMW conducted a review of test results and determined the abnormal deployment was unsafe. BMW stated in detail that, “Additional analyses found that, in rare cases during air bag module assembly at the supplier, a production process anomaly could occur involving a rebound tether strap.”

After reviewing assembly information and supplier production records, BMW concluded that 9,464 BMW iX and 6,339 BMW X1 examples had been manufactured with these questionable airbags in their steering wheels. The total recall affects 15,803 vehicles.

What’s the remedy?

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration published a service information bulletin that declares repair procedures along with other basic information. Unsurprisingly, the repair includes replacing the driver airbag free of charge. Since we currently own a 2022 BMW iX, we called BMW customer service (1-800-525-7417), citing the campaign number to confirm our suspicions.

Our call was answered within seconds. The customer service agent kindly asked for the last seven digits of our VIN and found every open recall and service action that our vehicle required. To our dismay, our iX was part of this recall. The agent said we wouldn't be able to move forward with the repair any sooner than April. Even that wasn't a definite answer. At this time all the agent could really tell us was that owner notification letters would be sent out in early April with instructions on how to proceed. BMW iX and X1 owners can also visit BMW’s recall page to see if their vehicle has any open recalls.

According to the NHTSA report, BMW has not received any reports of accidents or injuries stemming from this matter.