Midsize SUV Comparison Test: Kia Telluride vs. Honda Pilot vs. Subaru Ascent

The 2021 Kia Telluride currently sits in our top spot for its luxury-level interior and smooth ride quality. But the 2021 Honda Pilot is not far behind. Its versatility is a trademark of this well-established SUV and evident in everything from side-sliding second-row seats to multiple clever storage solutions. Following those two is the 2021 Subaru Ascent and its punchy turbocharged engine and standard all-wheel drive.

So which model takes the cake in this midsize SUV comparison? Whether you're considering the Telluride vs. Pilot, Telluride vs. Ascent or any other combination, this is the guide for you. Read our hands-on experiences below to see how each one would fit into your lifestyle.

Price comparison: Telluride vs. Pilot vs. Ascent

Most three-row SUVs this size are priced right around $33,000 to start, including destination fees. These models are no exception. While all three SUVs share many features, there are some key differences to consider.

For 2021 the Kia Telluride starts with the base LX trim. You can also choose the Telluride S, the Telluride EX or the top-level Telluride SX. Price out a 2021 Telluride at the SX trim level and with the optional SX Prestige package and you'll be looking at $47,915. Feature highlights here include 64-color ambient interior lighting, ventilated front seats and a 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The base trim on the 2021 Honda Pilot is also called the LX. From there Honda offers the EX, EX-L, SE, Touring, Elite and Black Edition. New for this year, all Pilots are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission and dual-zone climate control. We tested a Pilot Black Edition, the highest level available for 2021, which came with a sticker price of $51,790. Among the equipment included as standard are a panoramic sunroof, captain's chairs in the second row, ventilated front seats, and black exterior trim with red accents inside.

Finally, the 2021 Subaru Ascent comes in four trims: base, Premium, Limited and Touring. This year, all Ascents come with adaptive LED headlights and adaptive cruise control — and remember, all-wheel drive is standard on all trims. We tested the top-trim Touring, which came with an as-tested price of $46,055. For a fully loaded top trim, this is especially appealing if you're shopping the Ascent vs. Pilot. It has second-row captain's chairs and both heated and ventilated front seats, plus a forward-facing camera.