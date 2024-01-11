Mercedes Wants Your Next Car to Be Your Friend

A big upgrade for hardware and software

Mercedes is no stranger to pushing the envelope with technology. Its expansive range of vehicles already has some of the most advanced features in the world, including the Level 3 Drive Pilot system (imminently available for the 2024 S-Class and EQS sedans) and the massive Hyperscreen infotainment display.

But things are about to change drastically with the introduction of MB.OS, a new operating system developed in-house. With help from the Unity video game engine and a host of other new hardware, the new Mercedes infotainment system will be much more powerful and capable. There will be advanced in-car gaming, 3D “Surround Navigation” and a long list of things to come. All of this will be available starting with the new CLA and the introduction of the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform sometime next year.

A turning point for in-car technology

Anyone who has experimented with last year’s viral sensation ChatGPT knows that large language models have drastically changed the way we convey information. Mercedes got in on the fun, deploying the feature in 900,000 of its vehicles in mid-2023. Other automakers, like Volkswagen, are poised to do the same.

Turns out, Mercedes owners liked the ChatGPT-powered voice assistant — or at least used it far more often than the Mercedes-developed assistant. According to Mercedes CTO Markus Schäfer, drivers who had the ChatGPT functionality in their cars used the assistant 30% to 40% more than those who didn’t. Or as he put it, “drastically more than we expected.” This was enough to greenlight a broader plan for AI, with one major change: The company is stepping away from ChatGPT in favor of a yet-to-be-named partner or partners. Considering Google's increased integration with Mercedes' systems, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the tech giant fulfill the role.