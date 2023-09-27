First Drive: Mercedes' Drive Pilot Levels Up Safety (When It's On)

What is it like being driven by Drive Pilot?

Once we found enough traffic to activate the system, it worked pretty much as advertised. Drive Pilot has been live in Germany for about a year now, and Mercedes engineers told us that so far on those highways, there have been no reported accidents involving Drive Pilot.

After handing over control to the system via one of two buttons on the steering wheel, turquoise lights illuminate to let you know the system has taken control of the vehicle. That frees up the driver to engage in what Mercedes calls "secondary activities" using the vehicle screen, which is equipped with apps including a web browser, YouTube and games. The goal of the system is to give you back commute time and allow you to multi-task in other ways.

While Drive Pilot was engaged, it didn't do anything out of the ordinary. The lane centering component seemed spot-on and the acceleration and braking were smooth as well. The biggest change was getting used to not looking back at the road every few seconds to prevent the car from beeping at you like other Level 2 hands-free systems are wont to do. In our roughly one hour behind the wheel, I developed more confidence in the system's ability to drive than I anticipated.

You do still have to keep your head roughly behind the steering wheel, so you can't lean all the way over in front of the screen to see things. Mercedes says that this is to make sure if something happens you can retake control.

On our drive, we did pass some emergency vehicles that had closed the right lane for cleaning. Once the system detected the flashing yellow lights, it prompted me to retake control of the vehicle. When prompted, the driver has 10 seconds to resume control or the system assumes you've had a medical episode, so it will slow the car to a stop, turn on the hazard lights, unlock the doors, and alert emergency personnel. Don't do this.

What's the catch with Drive Pilot?

The system works pretty great; the rub is getting it to turn on and stay on. You might think that traffic-heavy Los Angeles is the perfect place to test this system, but we had to go hunting for traffic thick enough to keep the system on for sustained periods. Its operating conditions only make it work in heavy traffic, where the speeds stay low enough. While trying to test out the games or YouTube videos, we'd often be interrupted because the car in front of us would leave the lane or the speed would just tip above 40 mph.

And in those instances, when you retake control of the vehicle it shuts off all of the active advanced driving systems. So you have to reactivate the Level 2 system, then wait for the prompts for Drive Pilot readiness, then activate the system. Each and every time.

If I were in a commute that wasn't bumper-to-bumper the whole way, I'd be inclined to just keep Mercedes' excellent Level 2 system on the whole time than deal with reactivating Drive Pilot frequently and having to interrupt whatever activity I'd just started on the main screen.

And then there's the elephant in the room: your phone. State laws vary on phone usage, but here in California it seems that you still won't be allowed to use your phone with Drive Pilot active. Mercedes, along with other automakers, is working on a system of turquoise lighting outside the vehicle that can signal it's driving itself. This might one day lead to a world where a driver can legally use his or her phone when the system is active, but those regulations are still being worked out.