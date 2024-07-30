The M177 engine — also found in cars like the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance and Aston Martin Vantage V8 — howls at full throttle, cracking and burbling with each upshift. The nine-speed auto is quick when you need it but smooth-shifting when you're just cruising. Given a long enough road, the SL 63 E Performance tops out at 196 mph.

Although they ride on the same platform, the SL and GT coupe are tuned a bit differently, with the former's suspension a bit softer and more compliant on the street. Both cars use active suspension and active anti-roll bars, but the tuning for the SL mutes out more bumps and imperfections than the GT coupe. Honestly, I actually preferred the SL's more relaxed ride to the GT's, though the latter certainly feels comparatively sportier when driven hard. And soft is a relative term, especially given how well the active anti-roll bars keep body motions in check.

While I appreciate the extra oomph supplied by the E Performance hybrid setup, where the SL really shined was in fully electric mode. Dropping the top and driving in EL (one of several of the SL's adjustable drive modes) was supremely relaxing. I love the sound of AMG's V8s, but cruising along through Germany with no noise but the wind and the radio was something else entirely.